Home Sport Cricket

Can't wait to bat at National Stadium in Karachi: Babar Azam

Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam, who has enjoyed great success with the white ball, is equally excited about the Karachi Test and has urged the people to turn up in large numbers.

Published: 16th December 2019 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistani batsman Babar Azam, left, celebrates after completing his century. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

KARACHI: After having played their first-ever Test on their home soil in a decade, the Pakistani cricketers are all excited to take on Sri Lanka in the second and final Test of the series at the National Stadium in Karachi, which is also considered the fortress of the Green Brigade.

With bad weather and continuous rain forcing both the teams to settle for a draw in the first Test in Rawalpindi, the Azhar Ali-led Pakistan side will aim to win the last contest at the historic venue.

Speaking on the upcoming Test, Ali said: "Pakistan have had an excellent record in Test cricket at the National Stadium and I can't wait for the toss. The whole team is excited about the match."

Pakistan have a phenomenal record at this venue in the longest format of the game as they have won 21 out of 41 Tests in Karachi with only two resulting in defeats for them.

Meanwhile, opener Shan Masood, who had grown up in Karachi, has played many first-class cricket matches at the National Stadium and the 30-year-old is eager to open the innings for Pakistan in a Test here.

Masood said: "Growing up we have seen some of the best cricketing action at the National Stadium which developed my interest in the game. I remember missing my school to watch a 1996 World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa in which Aamir Sohail scored a century."

"Then there was an India-Pakistan match in which Rajesh Chauhan struck a six. That match went into the final over," the opener was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam, who has enjoyed great success with the white ball, is equally excited about the Karachi Test and has urged the people to turn up in large numbers at the National Stadium.

"I am very excited that we are playing the second Test in Karachi. I can't wait to bat in Test whites at the National Stadium's wicket after having played T20Is and ODIs there. I am hopeful that our batsmen and bowlers will perform to the fullest and make the series memorable by winning the last Test.

"I request Karachiites to turn out in large numbers and support the return of Test cricket to the city," Babar said.

The second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will begin here on Thursday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Babar Azam Green Brigade National Stadium Karachi Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jamia student recalls barbaric assault by police officers in university library
Peaceful protest outside Jamia varsity against Citizenship Amendment Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp