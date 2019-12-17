Home Sport Cricket

AB de Villiers exploring comeback before T20 World Cup: Faf du Plessis

Du Plessis said that talks have been going on for nearly three months to get the star batsman back into international cricket ahead of the marquee event in October next year.

Published: 17th December 2019 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

AB de Villiers

South Africa batsman AB de Villiers (File | AFP)

By PTI

JOHANNESBURG: Widely-followed South African swashbuckler AB de Villiers is exploring the possibility of coming out of retirement for next year's T20 World Cup, Proteas captain Faf du Plessis has revealed.

Du Plessis said that talks have been going on for nearly three months to get the star batsman back into international cricket ahead of the marquee event in October next year.

"People want AB to play and I am no different," du Plessis said after his Paarl Rocks team - coached by Boucher with de Villiers in the line-up - won the Mzansi Super League final on Monday night.

"Those conversations have been happening for two or three months already: what does it look like, how does it look over the next year, and that's where it starts."

Considered one of the greatest players to have played for South Africa, former skipper De Villiers quit international cricket in March last year citing exhaustion from the workload that he had often talked about.

He has since been plying his trade in franchise-based T20 tournaments around the world.

There were reports that he had made himself available for selection on the eve of the ODI World Cup earlier this year, but South Africa's selectors felt it prudent to not entertain his request at that point as he had left it for too late.

Du Plessis added, "T20 cricket is a different beast, it's not a lot of time away from home. If you are a full campaigner, you have to really get stuck in and spend a lot of time on the road."

"Those conversations have already taken place and will continue to before the next T20 series starts."

On Sunday, newly-appointed head coach Mark Boucher had said he may try to persuade a few recent retirees, including de Villiers, to return to the South Africa squad ahead of the T20 World Cup.

"When you go to a World Cup, you want your best players playing for you.

If I feel he (De Villiers) is one of your best players, why wouldn't I want to have a conversation with him? "I've only just got into the job, I might have conversations with quite a few players and see where they are," Boucher had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AB de Villiers Faf du Plessis South Africa Cricket World T20 T20 World Cup
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp