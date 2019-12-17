Home Sport Cricket

Beyond just daredevilry

Despite going through tumultuous times in past few months, Pant’s first ODI fifty evidence of southpaw learning from mistakes and maturing into role expected of him    

Published: 17th December 2019 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

During the last few months, Rishabh Pant has copped criticism over his shot-selection, wicketkeeping, and also his inputs regarding DRS calls

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It is hard to understand what Rishabh Pant has been going through for a while.Make no mistake, since the lead-up to the World Cup, six months ago, he has been dividing opinions. For outsiders, Pant is too brash. For his teammates, Pant is the X-factor they all want to back. For his head coach, Pant is an exceptional talent who needs to understand his role. For the selectors, Pant is the heir apparent to MS Dhoni, one capable of serving India for long.

Amidst all this, Pant has been through testing times. It makes you even wonder from the outside as to how much pressure his young shoulders can take. He is still only 22, but is often burdened with unrealistic expectations. Many want him to play and keep wickets like a seasoned pro.

It isn’t his fault that Pant has been trusted with the job. In IPL and domestic cricket, he has shown that he is destined for bigger things in life. But in a world where facts often take a back seat and notion take the front, Pant has often been on the receiving end of many a brickbat.

Sunday’s ODI was his first since August 14. Since that one-dayer in Port of Spain, Pant lost his spot in the Test XI, and has played nine T20Is with an unbeaten 33 being his highest. He has been ridiculed for his at-time overenthusiastic DRS calls. He again set tongues wagging when he collected the ball before it crossed the stumps and denied the bowler a wicket. He’s missed catches which have seen his home crowd in Delhi chant “Dhoni” whenever his visual appeared on the giant screen. A week back in Thiruvanathapuram, after failing to hold on to a tough catch, he saw the crowd chant Sanju Samson’s name, much to the disapproval of captain Virat Kohli.

With all this as a backdrop, it wasn’t surprising to see Pant sum up the importance of his first ODI fifty, which he got to in Chennai on Sunday, in a very measured tone.“It’s very important. I was looking to improve every day, but not getting there. I am not saying that I got there, but I am just trying to improve. It’s my learning curve, and I’m thinking that I want to do whatever I can to get a good score on the board. In the end, I got runs.”

If other cities were reluctant to accept Pant, Chennai was going to be his trial by fire. It is a city in which Dhoni is omnipresent. Never mind that the adopted son of their soil has not played a match since the World Cup, there were t-shirts with Dhoni imprinted on the back, being sold more than that of Kohli. When Pant arrived in the 19th over and got off the mark off his sixth ball, there was even a mock cheer. Then the Chepauk crowd went silent for a while, before Pant found the fence off his 18th.

Contrary to popular belief, Pant has shown in the past that he can construct an innings in limited-over cricket. The situation he walked in would have been familiar, thanks to his stints with India A. It was this ability and his skill of reading the game that had impressed selectors.But in his brief time of wearing blue, Pant has seldom got the opportunity to bat for long, as he did on Sunday. While he did play some of his trademark power hits, all of them came when there was freedom to unleash those. “When we were kids, we would hear many saying, ‘Play the natural game’. But since I have played international games, I have realised that there is nothing called a natural game. You have to play according to the situation. A good player is one who can mould his game according to the team’s demand.”

That is what Pant did in the company of Shreyas Iyer. For a side that is over-reliant on their top-three, India needed their middle-order to do the heavy lifting. On a sluggish surface, Iyer and Pant gave India a reason to smile.

After the match, Pant was asked about what kept going through his mind in the recent months. He didn’t give a lucid answer, opting for the cliched “sticking to the process” response. But even in those banal words, he gave a glimpse of his now-maturing mental make-up. “You have to believe in yourself. It doesn’t matter what people say about you. At times, you will get runs. That might not happen on other days. But the process is always important.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jamia student recalls barbaric assault by police officers in university library
Peaceful protest outside Jamia varsity against Citizenship Amendment Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp