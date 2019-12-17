Home Sport Cricket

Pakistan pacer Usman Shinwari down with fever, likely to miss second Test against Sri Lanka

Pakistan is set to bring back leg-spinner Yasir Shah for the Test after they played four pacers in the rain-hit first Test in Rawalpindi which ended in a draw.

Published: 17th December 2019 04:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 04:37 PM

Usman Shinwari. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KARACHI: Pakistan's left arm pacer Usman Shinwari is unlikely to play in the second Test against Sri Lanka after being hospitalised with high fever, head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said on Tuesday.

Pakistan's head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq on Tuesday Usman was being treated and it was highly unlikely he would be available for the second Test starting from Thursday at the national stadium in Karachi.

Sri Lanka have also lost pacer Kasun Rajitha for the second Test, according to head coach Mickey Arthur.

"No he can't play here and he is being looked after for his left hamstring problem," he said.

Sri Lanka have already lost seasoned pacer Suranga Lakmal for the tour due to dengue.

Rajitha's exit means Lahiru Kumara and Vishwa Fernando are the only frontline quicks in the squad to have played Tests.

Lakmal's replacement, 22-year-old Asitha Fernando, has only played one ODI.

Arthur said the only decision to be made for the second Test was whether to go in with three pacers and one spinner or two pacers and two spinners.

Pakistan also has the option of playing a second spinner in southpaw, Kashif Bhatti.

