Smriti Mandhana in ICC women's ODI and T20 teams of the year

Mandhana has Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav and Shikha Pandey for company in the ODI team of the year and all-rounder Deepti Sharma in the T20 side.

Published: 17th December 2019 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

Smriti Mandhana. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

DUBAI: India opener Smriti Mandhana was on Tuesday named in both the International Cricket Council's ODI and T20 teams of the year, capping off a memorable season.

The 23-year-old Mandhana has played 51 ODIs and 66 T20Is for India, besides a couple of Test matches.

She has a combined tally of 3476 runs in T20Is and ODIs.

Australia's Alyssa Healy was chosen as the T20 cricketer of the year following her record-breaking 148 against Sri Lanka earlier this year.

The ODI cricketer of the year honour went to Australia's Ellyse Perry, who scored 441 runs at an average of 73.50 and took 21 wickets at 13.52.

Perry also pocketed the the Rachael Heyhoe-Flint award for being the cricketer of the year across formats.

Perry has had a stellar year across formats, with three hundreds including one in the women's Ashes Test.

She also became the first player to complete 1,000 runs and 100 wickets in T20I cricket.

"It's an amazing honour and I'm a little bit shocked, given how many amazing performances there have been across the year," said Perry, who has won the Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Award for the second time in three years.

"It's amazing to be acknowledged and I do truly appreciate it. It's a really nice way to finish the year on a personal note."

The emerging cricketer of the year award went to Thailand's Chanida Sutthiruang.

The 26-year-old seamer took 12 wickets at this year's ICC Women's T20 World Cup qualifier.

Australian Meg Lanning was chosen as captain of both the ODI and T20 side.

"It's a huge honour to be named captain of the ICC ODI and T20 Teams of the Year alongside some incredible players. It's been an amazing year for the Australian team and we're looking forward to the challenges that lie ahead in 2020," said Lanning.

"A home T20 World Cup is an opportunity that doesn't come along often, but we are looking forward to and embracing the challenge of performing well in front of our home crowd," she said referring to the showpiece event at home in February-March next year.

