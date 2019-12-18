Dwayne Bravo impressed by Gauthan as concept of rural livelihood

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Former West Indies cricket captain Dwayne Bravo during his visit to Chhattisgarh had a field visit to Gauthan (land in a village where cattle are housed) where he grasped on how the concept generated a scope for rural income in Durg district about 40 km west of Raipur.

He had an opportunity to interact with the women of self-help groups (SHGs) at Patan block in the district and was impressed learning ‘how the practice on Gauthan taken up by villagers is working for sustainable rural development’.

“The empowerment of the women can pave way for the development of the world. And one way is to strengthen them economically by linking them to process of livelihood-based activities”, he said.

The women associated with the SHG shared with him on how the ‘Gauthan’ effectively offered them the scope of earning through engaging them in make value-added products from cow-dog besides the huge production of organic compost.

The chief executive officer, Durg district panchayat, Kundan Kumar briefed the former international cricket all-rounder on how Gauthan concept is key component of the state government’s flagship programme “Garuva-Narva-Ghuruva-Badi’ that aimed for the growth of rural economy and boosting of the income of farmers in an integrated mode.

Bravo said the organic farming are being promoted across the world. “It’s good the people here in Chhattisgarh are adopting it. You are all working with such resources which are easily available around you”, the cricketer added.