Home Sport Cricket

Pakistan's Azhar Ali seeks memorable home win after 10-year drought

The return of Test cricket to Pakistan last week was something of a washout, with their first encounter badly hit by the weather in Rawalpindi before stuttering to a tame draw.

Published: 18th December 2019 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

Azhar Ali. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KARACHI: Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali said Wednesday he wants the return of Test cricket to the country to be a memorable one as his team seeks victory over Sri Lanka in Karachi starting Thursday.

Their series is the first in Pakistan since a militant attack on the Sri Lankan team bus killed eight people in March 2009, leading to the suspension of international cricket in the country as foreign sides refused to visit over security fears.

The return of Test cricket to Pakistan last week was something of a washout, with their first encounter badly hit by the weather in Rawalpindi before stuttering to a tame draw.

After 10 years playing away, Azhar said Pakistan desperately wanted to make the most of playing at home.

"We are playing a home series and need to capitalise on that home advantage," he told reporters.

"We want to win this series and make the occasion memorable."

- Extra special -

Despite the Rawalpindi washout, Pakistan gained a psychological edge against the Sri Lankans with Abid Ali and Babar Azam notching hundreds to steer their team to 252-2 in reply to Sri Lanka's 308-6 declared.

It was extra special for Abid, who became the first batsman to follow a one-day debut century -- against Australia in Dubai in March this year -- with a hundred in his first Test.

Pakistan will likely make one change from the first Test, with leg-spinner Yasir Shah replacing fast bowler Usman Shinwari, who has been ruled out with typhoid.

Azhar will also hope to regain his own batting form, having managed just 36 at Rawalpindi following his miserable 62 in four innings in Australia and 59 in six innings in South Africa earlier this year.

Sri Lanka are aiming to spoil Pakistan's homecoming following a string of strong performances.

ALSO READ | I will step aside from captaincy if things don't work out: Azhar Ali

Earlier this year, they became the first Asian team to win a Test series in South Africa (2-0) before drawing 1-1 at home against New Zealand.

Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne said the team is looking to continue their winning ways as part of the World Test championship.

"We look forward to giving good competition to Pakistan, but know that it will be tough to beat them," he said.

The visitors will be without their pace spearhead Kasun Rajitha, who pulled a hamstring during the Rawalpindi Test and is likely to be replaced by uncapped fast bowler Asitha Fernando.

The Sri Lankans are in third place on the Test championship table with 80 points.

World number one India sit atop the nine-team table with 360 points while Australia are second with 216.

Pakistan -- currently sixth -- lost 2-0 to Australia recently, but got 20 points from last week's draw in Rawalpindi.

Launched in August, the championship involves the top nine Test teams in the world.

The top two will contest the final at Lord's in June 2021.

(AFP) APA APA 12181611 NNNN

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Azhar Ali Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Despite cops denying permission, Chennaites protest against CAA
'Dilli police baat karo, aao humare saath chalo': Protesters offer roses to khaki-clad
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp