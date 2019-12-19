Home Sport Cricket

IPL auction: Patt Cummins bought by KKR, becomes most expensive foreign player ever

England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan was purchased by Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 5.25 crore.

Pat Cummins

Australia paceman Pat Cummins (File | AFP)

By ANI

KOLKATA: Australia's fast bowler Pat Cummins has gone to Kolkata Knight Riders for the price of INR 15.5 crore and has become the most expensive foreign player, in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) auction on Thursday.

England pacer Chris Woakes was brought by Delhi Capitals for INR 1.5 crore while his countrymate Sam Curran went to Chennai Super Kings for INR 5.5 crore

Australia's all-rounder Glenn Maxwell went to Kings XI Punjab for the price of INR 10.75 crore.

Earlier, Aaron Finch was brought by Royal Challenger Bangalore and Jason Roy was purchased by Delhi Capitals. Robin Uthappa went to Rajasthan Royals while Chris Lynn was bought by Mumbai Indians.

England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan was purchased by Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 5.25 crore.

A total of 186 Indian players, 143 overseas players and three players from Associate Nations are being auctioned today. Hugh Edmeades is the auctioneer.

A total of 332 cricketers are being auctioned for the 13th edition. While 997 players had initially registered, the final list was pruned after the eight franchises submitted their list of shortlisted players.

Seven overseas players - Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Dale Steyn, and Angelo Mathews - have opted to be slotted in the highest bracket (Rs 2 crore).

Robin Uthappa is the only Indian player in the auction list with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Piyush Chawla, Yusuf Pathan, and Jaydev Unadkat have set their base price at Rs 1 crore.

A total of 127 players, including 35 overseas cricketers were retained by the eight IPL franchises.

