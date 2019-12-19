Sana too young to know about politics, post on CAA not true: Sourav Ganguly

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former India captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has urged everyone to keep his daughter away from political issues after an alleged Instagram post of Sana related to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) went viral on social media.

Ganguly took to Twitter on Wednesday evening and said that the post was "not true", adding that Sana is "too young a girl to know about anything in politics".

"Please keep Sana out of all this issues...this post is not true...she is too young a girl to know about anything in politics (sic)," Ganguly tweeted.

In the screenshot that went viral, Sana in her Instagram story allegedly quoted an excerpt from Khushwant Singh's novel 'The End of India' opposing the CAA. The screenshot garnered a lot of interest and was widely circulated across social media platforms.

ALSO READ | Comment on Citizenship Act protests? Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana shares 'End of India' excerpt

Several parts of India have been witnessing violent protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 which seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.