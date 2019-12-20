IPL auctions: New buys, old principles

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: “Think you should rest the remainder of the NZ Test series to make sure you will be in peak condition for the @IPL!!” This reply of Kolkata Knight Riders head coach to the costliest player at the IPL auctions, Pat Cummins who said “Can’t wait Baz,” summed up the madness. Even after 12 editions, IPL auctions continue to defy predictions. Before Thursday, many franchises were wary of going for Cummins, arguably the best player in the pool. The reason was simple: Australians, especially pacers, pull out at the 11th hour. Mitchell Starc has. Heck, even Cummins did it in 2018.

Yet, having a pacer who can bowl at any stage is too much of a temptation. IPL auctions are always a gamble. But the way Cummins’ price sky-rocketed defied belief, considering his workload. No pacer has bowled more deliveries (3,012) than Cummins in international cricket this year. And he still has two Tests against New Zealand, an ODI series in India, Tests against Bangladesh and limited-over assignments against South Africa and New Zealand before IPL. Given Australia are hosting the WT20 and have a workload management policy, Kolkata have taken a big risk.

If Cummins price raised eyebrows, what about Glenn Maxwell! The Australian has crossed 500 runs only once in IPL. Since then, he has had disastrous seasons with Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Daredevils and didn’t even make it to IPL last season. Even though he took time off to deal with mental health issues, he was among the most sought after. Following intense bidding between Delhi and Punjab, he got a price tag of Rs 10.75 crore around his neck.

Not famous, but effective

Kolkata showed once again how much they rely on their scouts. In Tom Banton, Varun Chakravarthy, M Siddarth and Chris Green, they went for players not famous but effective in T20s. Since taking control of Delhi, the JSW Group has been smart with buys. Before the auction, they had strengthened the side by bringing in Ajinkya Rahane and R Ashwin. On Thursday, they added firepower to their batting with Shimron Hetmyer. Even though they got a steal in Jason Roy at the base price of Rs 1.5 crore, it remains to be seen where they will fit him.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, for a change, appeared sensible. Though they gambled with Steyn for Rs 2 crore in the end, the arrivals of Morris, Richardson, Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe make them formidable on paper.Rajasthan Royals stuck to their budget methods. At Rs 3 crore, Jaydev Unadkat was their costliest buy. They added experience with Robin Uthappa and David Miller. Two of the top three buys came from Punjab (Maxwell, Cottrell).

With already settled squads at their disposal, Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad came to fill in only the vacant back-up slots. If Mumbai spent big on Chris Lynn, Chennai dished out Rs 6.5 crore for Piyush Chawla. Hyderabad added Mitchell Marsh to their already star-studded squad apart from bringing in uncapped Indians.