TN U-23 team bowls Bengal out for 270

Published: 20th December 2019 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Riding  on Sourav Paul’s century (125), Bengal posted 270 in 86.5 overs against Tamil Nadu on the opening day of the Elite Group B Col CK  Nayudu Trophy U-23 match played at Kolkata on Thursday. Sourav and Agniv Pan added 124 runs in 34 overs for the fifth wicket.Brief scores: Bengal 270 in 86.5 ovs (Sourav Paul 125, Agniv Pan 52; R Sonu Yadav 3/48, S Mohan Prasath 3/23) vs Tamil Nadu.

Cricket tourney
The Harrington Cricket Academy will organise the Dr Kamakshi Memorial U-12 inter-academy round robin cricket tournament for coaching academies and clubs from December 26. The tournament will played on 30 overs basis. The final will be played for 40 overs.

Boys who are born on or after July 1, 2008, studying in 7th standard and below are only eligible to play in the tournament. All the matches will be played at Reddy Cricket Academy grounds.  Entries close on December 24. For details contact: 9384610083; 9444012725.

Chess for children
Sundaram Finance will organise a chess meet for children aged below 12 years on January 11 and 12 next year at the Nageswara Rao Park. The tournament will be held in three age groups — U-8, U-10 and U-12. There is no registration fee. For details contact: 9445866509.

