Home Sport Cricket

India vs West Indies series decider: Toss to play important role in Cuttack ODI

With dew likely to play major role, India keen to carry forward momentum from Vizag & deny Windies rare series win  

Published: 21st December 2019 10:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2019 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Indian cricket players at the practic session at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)

Indian cricket players at the practic session at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)

By Tanmay Das
Express News Service

CUTTACK: As India and West Indies head into the ODI series decider at Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium on Sunday, they will have another rival to contend with. Dew generally becomes a factor in day-night games in this part of the country at this time of the year.

Considering that, the toss will be crucial since teams prefer batting second in such conditions when bowlers find it difficult to grip the ball which becomes wet.

Accordingly, players from the Indian team were seen using wet balls during their practice session on Saturday. 

“It will be a bit difficult for the bowlers to grip the ball during the second innings. But this is common during the winter season in our country,” said India batsman Shreyas Iyer. So far in this series, the West Indies have batted second in both games.

While they chased down 288 in Chennai in the first ODI, the 387 that India posted after taking a heavy toll on their bowlers proved too steep a climb in Visakhapatnam.

“We will look to carry forward the momentum. We will try to create that magical moment so that it can affect the team in a positive way. Even the last game was a do-or-die affair for us with the series on the line. We will play with a similar mindset. When the stakes are high, I feel all the players pull up their socks, put their hands up,” said Iyer.

The West Indies, on the other hand, are looking to win a bilateral ODI series against a strong team for the first time after 2014, the year when they beat Bangladesh at home.

Their lone success in this period came against Afghanistan, just before the start of this series. Though the team is still relatively inexperienced and filled with new talent that has emerged from the Caribbean Premier League, they are hopeful of going back on a good note.

“Toss is not the only factor. In the last two matches, we won the toss but the results were different. I am expecting dew to play a role,” said West Indies Coach Phil Simmons.

“The Indians are the best in their condition. But I am confident that my team has all the potential to fight back. Our catching has to definitely improve.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India vs West Indies Third ODI Barabati Stadium
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP rally at Ramlia Maidan, in New Delhi on Sunday| Shekhar Yadav
Modi talks about NRC, takes a jibe at Mamata and Congress
Anti CAA stir: UP government starts process to seize property of rioters
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp