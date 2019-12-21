Home Sport Cricket

Tamil Nadu U-19 boys collapse against Assam in Cooch Behar Trophy

Hindustan University emerged as the winner and University of Madras won the runner-up trophy at South Zone inter-university women’s basketball tournament.

Published: 21st December 2019 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Cricket bat

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Medium pacer Bibhakar Nag’s 6/43 helped Assam bundle out Tamil Nadu for 108 on the first day of their Cooch Behar Trophy Elite Group C U-19 clash, in Tirupur on Friday. Put in to bat, Arjun P Murthy was the sole Tamil Nadu player who contributed. He made 61, while none of the others made an impact.

In reply, Assam were 146/7 at stumps, with Denish Das unbeaten on 85. TN’s H Prashid Akash took four wickets, giving away 52 runs.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 108 in 29.1 ovs (Arjun P Murthy 61; Bibhakar Nag 6/43) vs Assam 146/7 in 50 ovs (Denish Das 85 n.o; H Prashid Akash 4/52).

TN U-23 concede 1-run lead

Fifties by S Radhakrishnan (62), S Ganesh (54) and S Ajith Ram (58 n.o) helped Tamil Nadu post 269 against Bengal on the second day of their CK  Nayudu Trophy Elite Group B U-23 clash in Kolkata.
Ganesh and Ajith added 103 in 27.1 overs for the seventh wicket. For Bengal, Durgesh Dubey picked up four wickets. The hosts took a lead of one run.

Brief scores: Bengal 270 vs Tamil Nadu 269 in 81.5 ovs (S Radhakrishnan 62, S Ganesh 54, S Ajith Ram 58 n.o; Durgesh Dubey 4/79, Akash Deep 3/71).

Hindustan University win

Hindustan University emerged as the winner and University of Madras won the runner-up trophy at South Zone inter-university women’s basketball tournament.

The event was organised by University of Madras, and held at SRM Arts and Science College. Around 850 players took part. The top four teams qualified for All-India inter-university  basketball tournament, which will be held in Haryana next January.

Results (league round): Hindustan University bt University of Madras 57-53, SRM IST bt Jain University 36-32, Hindustan University bt SRM IST 63-43, University of Madras bt Jain University 22-17.

Standings:

  1. Hindustan University
  2. University of Madras
  3. SRM IST
  4. Jain University (Bengaluru)
Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cooch Behar Trophy Tamil Nadu U 19 cricket Assam cricket Bibhakar Nag
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Delhi protests turn violent, cops use water cannons
New Delhi Muslims leave after Eid al-Adha prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. (Photo | PTI)
CAA Stir: Bhim Army chief escapes after being detained at Delhi's Jama Masjid protests
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp