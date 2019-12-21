Tamil Nadu U-19 boys collapse against Assam in Cooch Behar Trophy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Medium pacer Bibhakar Nag’s 6/43 helped Assam bundle out Tamil Nadu for 108 on the first day of their Cooch Behar Trophy Elite Group C U-19 clash, in Tirupur on Friday. Put in to bat, Arjun P Murthy was the sole Tamil Nadu player who contributed. He made 61, while none of the others made an impact.

In reply, Assam were 146/7 at stumps, with Denish Das unbeaten on 85. TN’s H Prashid Akash took four wickets, giving away 52 runs.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 108 in 29.1 ovs (Arjun P Murthy 61; Bibhakar Nag 6/43) vs Assam 146/7 in 50 ovs (Denish Das 85 n.o; H Prashid Akash 4/52).

TN U-23 concede 1-run lead

Fifties by S Radhakrishnan (62), S Ganesh (54) and S Ajith Ram (58 n.o) helped Tamil Nadu post 269 against Bengal on the second day of their CK Nayudu Trophy Elite Group B U-23 clash in Kolkata.

Ganesh and Ajith added 103 in 27.1 overs for the seventh wicket. For Bengal, Durgesh Dubey picked up four wickets. The hosts took a lead of one run.

Brief scores: Bengal 270 vs Tamil Nadu 269 in 81.5 ovs (S Radhakrishnan 62, S Ganesh 54, S Ajith Ram 58 n.o; Durgesh Dubey 4/79, Akash Deep 3/71).

Hindustan University win

Hindustan University emerged as the winner and University of Madras won the runner-up trophy at South Zone inter-university women’s basketball tournament.

The event was organised by University of Madras, and held at SRM Arts and Science College. Around 850 players took part. The top four teams qualified for All-India inter-university basketball tournament, which will be held in Haryana next January.

Results (league round): Hindustan University bt University of Madras 57-53, SRM IST bt Jain University 36-32, Hindustan University bt SRM IST 63-43, University of Madras bt Jain University 22-17.

Standings: