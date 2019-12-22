Home Sport Cricket

Mohammed Shami reminds me of Malcolm Marshall: Sunil Gavaskar on highest wicket-taker in 2019

Impressed with Shami's skills, former India captain Gavaskar had earlier compared the fast bowler to a leopard.

Published: 22nd December 2019 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2019 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

India's Mohammed Shami. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

CUTTACK: Batting great Sunil Gavaskar on Sunday said Mohammed Shami often reminds him of the legendary pacer Malcolm Marshall, thoughts of whom still "wakes him up from deep sleep".

Coming from one of the finest batsmen against genuine fast bowling, the analogy with the West Indies pacer is certainly one of the biggest compliments ever paid to the senior India speedster, who has made the best in the business hop, skip and jump with his pace, swing and bounce through the season.

It was no surprise that Shami finished the year with a very impressive tally of 42 wickets, the best by any bowler in 2019, and Gavaskar did not shy away from praising the 28-year-old.

Asked who is his favourite Indian fast bowler, Gavaskar took Shami's name.

"He reminds me of Malcolm Marshall, who still wakes me up from deep sleep," Gavaskar said while commentating for 'Star Sports' during the third and final One-day International between India and the West Indies here.

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma breaks Sanath Jayasuriya's 22-year-old record

Gavaskar also credited World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev for revolutionising Indian fast bowling.

Impressed with Shami's skills, former India captain Gavaskar had earlier compared the fast bowler to a leopard.

"When he is running in, when the spider cam actually takes it, it is such a sight.

It is almost like a leopard going for a kill," Gavaskar had said.

Skipper Kieron Pollard and Nicholas Pooran struck aggressive half-centuries to power the West Indies to 315 for five in the series-deciding ODI.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mohammed Shami Sunil Gavaskar Malcolm Marshall India vs West Indies
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Film actors and other artistes conduct anti-CAA rally in Kochi on Monday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Hundreds, including filmstars and theatre artists, take to streets against CAA in Kochi
Buy water generated from air for Rs 2 at Secunderabad station
Gallery
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp