TN U-23 need 348 on final day

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Set a target of 372, Tamil Nadu were 24/0 after Day 3 in their CK Nayudu Trophy U-23 match in Kolkata. Centuries by Sudip Kumar Gharami (146) and Kazi Junaid Saifi (103) helped Bengal to 370/9 declared on the penultimate day. Sonu Yadav took five wickets. Brief scores: Bengal 270 & 370/9 decl (Gharami 146, Saifi 103, Sonu Yadav 5/83) vs Tamil Nadu 269 & 24/0.

Colts stare at defeat

Dasarath Kumar’s 5/51 helped Assam bundle out Tamil Nadu for 147 in their second essay in a Cooch Behar Trophy U-19 match in Tiruppur. Needing 51 for a win, Assam were 12/2. Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 108 & 147 (M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 62, P Vidyuth 48 n.o, Dasarath Kumar 5/51) vs Assam 205 (Denish Das 109) & 12/2.

Asai scalps five

R Asai Thambi’s 5/13 came in handy for Sivaji CC to defeat Medavakkam CC by 68 runs in a Senior Division league match of CDCA. Brief scores: Sivaji CC 131 in 28 ovs (R Alexander 3/21) bt Medavakkam CC 63 in 18.5 ovs (R Asai Thambi 5/13). Masters CC 159 in 28 ovs (T Manimaran 68, S Srinivasan 3/17, R Sujith Thupili 3/27) bt Mamallapuram CC 138/9 in 30 ovs (D Thirupathiraj 40, K Abdul Riyaz 3/20).

Senior state carrom

Tamil Nadu Carrom Association will organise the 60th state senior and veteran championship to be hosted by Tiruppur District Carrom Association from December 27 to 29. About 600 players from more than 22 districts will vie for top honours.

U-17 team in final

Tamil Nadu U-17 team made it to the final of the National Football Championships for the Dr BC Roy Trophy Tier 2 by defeating Assam 2-1 in the semifinal, in Mandi. They will face Maharashtra, who defeated Arunachal Pradesh 2-1, on Saturday.