Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli makes fun of Yuzvendra Chahal's thighs on his post with Kieron Pollard

Chahal is yet to feature in the ongoing three-match ODI series with chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav getting the nod ahead of him.

Published: 22nd December 2019 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2019 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

Yuzvendra Chahal receives throw down from Virat Kohli. (File Photo)

By IANS

CUTTACK: India skipper Virat Kohli brought out his funny side and had some fun on the social media with teammate Yuzvendra Chahal after the wrist-spinner shared a picture with West Indies captain Kieron Pollard.

Chahal was seen with Pollard's bat in hand as the big-hitting West Indian looked on.

"10 kilo ka bat, 2.5 kilo ka haath !!" the caption reads (bat of 10 kilos in hands which weighs 2.5 kilos).

Click on the picture to see the original post.

To this, Kohli replied: "Abey Teri thigh se badi calf hai uski (His calf is bigger than your thigh)."

The series is locked at 1-1 with Windies winning the first one and India, returning the favour in the second. The third and deciding tie is on Sunday here.

TAGS
Virat Kohli Yuzvendra Chahal Kieron Pollard India vs West Indies
