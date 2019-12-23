Home Sport Cricket

India a far greater security risk than Pakistan: PCB chief

Pakistan on Monday defeated Sri Lanka by 263 runs in the Karachi Test, thus winning what was an emotional two-match Test series 1-0.

Published: 23rd December 2019 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

PCB chief Ehsan Mani

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ehsan Mani (File photo | AFP)

By IANS

KARACHI: As Test cricket returned to Pakistan, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani has stated that at present "India is a far greater security risk than Pakistan".

"We have proved that Pakistan is safe, if someone isn't coming then they should prove that it's unsafe. At this time, India is a far greater security risk than Pakistan," Mani was quoted as saying by cricketpakistan.com.pk.

Pakistan on Monday defeated Sri Lanka by 263 runs in the Karachi Test, thus winning what was an emotional two-match Test series 1-0. The Test series marked the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years. Sri Lanka were the last team to play Tests there, in 2009, when their tour was cut short by a terrorist attack on the team bus.

"No one should now doubt security arrangements in Pakistan after successful Sri Lanka Test series. This is a turning point for revival of Test cricket in Pakistan. Media and fans played an important role in portraying positive image of Pakistan worldwide," Mani added.

The PCB chairman further urged Bangladesh -- who are due to arrive in January for three T20Is and two Tests -- and other cricketing nations to visit Pakistan.

"We're in talks with Bangladesh board. Not only Bangladesh, all the teams should have no doubt that PCB will host its home series in Pakistan only," Mani said.

"I'm hopeful that Bangladesh will tour Pakistan because there's no reason of not touring. If Sri Lanka can tour Pakistan than why not others," he added.

The comment from the PCB chairman comes at a time when protests are being held in India over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

