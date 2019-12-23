Home Sport Cricket

Ravindra Jadeja impresses BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly with bat

On Sunday evening, Jadeja played an unbeaten knock of 39 runs as India chase down a stiff target of 316 with four wickets in hand at the Barabati Stadium.

Published: 23rd December 2019 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

India's Ravindra Jadeja. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

CUTTACK: Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly showered praises on all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja who held his nerves to take India across the line in a tense series decider against the West Indies.

On Sunday evening, Jadeja played an unbeaten knock of 39 runs as India chase down a stiff target of 316 with four wickets in hand at the Barabati Stadium. Skipper Virat Kohli was once again the architect of the chase as he played a 85-run knock before Jadeja, along with Shardul Thakur, powered the hosts to a series-clinching win.

"Another win for Team India...congratulations...good performances with the bat in a pressure game...Jadeja's improvement with the bat so important," Ganguly tweeted.

"Congratulations to Team India on winning the ODI Series. It was a commendable performance from the whole team. Keep it up boys," tweeted Sachin Tendulkar.

Apart from Kohli, Rohit Sharma (63) and KL Rahul (77) also made useful contributions at the top of the order, thus earning praise from former cricketers.

"Congratulations Team India for winning the series... it's been a good series...top class batting from Rohit Sharma, Kl Rahul, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and apna Thakur Shardul Thakur," said off-spinner Harbhajan Singh.

"West Indies seems like getting better everyday. Congratulations Kieron Pollard and team for playing brilliantly" he added.

ALSO READ | Need to prove to myself, not world, that I can play ODIs: Ravindra Jadeja

VVS Laxman applauded Thakur and Jadeja's batting performance in a match that went down the wire.

"Fantastic effort from Shardul Thakur and Jadeja to hold on to their nerves and take India home. West Indies gave India a real fight and can be very proud of their effort. It was really wonderful to see such a well-fought series," Laxman tweeted.

"Hard-fought series win by team India this. Big gain this series KL Rahul and middle-order batting. Well tried WestIndies," tweeted Irfan Pathan.

"What a special win this. Rohit, Rahul, Virat all making big scores but none of them there in the end. Jadeja and Thakur winning it in some style. Good series win for India but West Indies were very competitive," said Mohammad Kaif.

India will next face Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series beginning January 5.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sourav Ganguly BCCI Chief Ravindra Jadeja India vs West Indies
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Film actors and other artistes conduct anti-CAA rally in Kochi on Monday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Hundreds, including filmstars and theatre artists, take to streets against CAA in Kochi
Buy water generated from air for Rs 2 at Secunderabad station
Gallery
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp