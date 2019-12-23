Home Sport Cricket

Tamil Nadu U-23 fall one run short of improbable win against Bengal

After conceding a first-innings lead of one run, Tamil Nadu’s spirited attempt to win fell one short in the CK Nayudu Trophy U-23 match against Bengal in Kolkata on Sunday.

Published: 23rd December 2019 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

D Gauri Sankar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After conceding a first-innings lead of one run, Tamil Nadu’s spirited attempt to win fell one short in the CK Nayudu Trophy U-23 match against Bengal in Kolkata on Sunday. Chasing 372 for victory, Tamil Nadu were 370/9 when bad light stopped play. Opener D Gauri Sankar’s 100 and R Sonu Yadav’s 95 were instrumental in the fightback.

Brief scores: Bengal 270 & 370/9 decl drew with Tamil Nadu 269 & 370/9 (D Gauri Sankar 100, R Sonu Yadav 95; Pradipta Pramanik 4/108). Points: Bengal 3, TN 1.

Colts lose to Assam
Assam beat Tamil Nadu by six wickets in the Cooch Behar Trophy U-19 tournament, in Tiruppur.
Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 108 & 147 lost to Assam 205 & 53/4. Points: Assam 6, TN 0.

Girish shines
Riding on P Girish Prabhu’s 56, Parasuraman Memorial CC defeated Challengers CC by 31 runs in a Coimbatore District Cricket Association senior division league match.
Brief scores: Parasuraman Memorial CC 132 in 28 ovs (P Girish Prabhu 56; G Kamesh 3/11) bt Challengers CC 101 in 28.5 ovs (K Vikram Prabhu 3/28). All Stars 130/3 in 30 ovs (G Kandikuppa Ananthasai Krishna 39 n.o) lost to Krish CC 131/5 in 20.1 ovs (G Akash Kumar 31, S Sridhar 42).

Thiruvenkadam scalps five
M Thiruvenkadam’s 5/44 helped Ashok Leyland (Ennore) beat Ordnance Clothing Factory by six wickets in the 16th Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA Trophy.
Brief scores: Ordnance Clothing Factory 174/8 in 30 ovs (MS Sudeesh 45; M Thiruvenkadam 5/44) lost to Ashok Leyland (Ennore) 176/4 in 27.5 ovs (C Bernard Felix 77, S Praveen Kumar 59 n.o.). SSCPL 148/9 in 26 ovs (R Gowtham 44; V Veeraragavan 3/10, P Bharath Kumar 3/41) bt Lucas TVS 126 in 25 ovs (M Dhashadharan 4/38).

RV Academy win
RV Academy beat Yasin Sports Club 6-0 in their Chennai  Hockey Association Division A league match. In another match, Friends HC drew 2-2 with Thirumal HC.
Results: Friends HC drew with Thirumal HC 2-2, RV Academy bt Yasin Sports Club 6-0, Universal Club bt CTS 2-1.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu CK Nayudu Trophy
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Film actors and other artistes conduct anti-CAA rally in Kochi on Monday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Hundreds, including filmstars and theatre artists, take to streets against CAA in Kochi
Buy water generated from air for Rs 2 at Secunderabad station
Gallery
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp