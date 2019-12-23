Tamil Nadu U-23 fall one run short of improbable win against Bengal

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After conceding a first-innings lead of one run, Tamil Nadu’s spirited attempt to win fell one short in the CK Nayudu Trophy U-23 match against Bengal in Kolkata on Sunday. Chasing 372 for victory, Tamil Nadu were 370/9 when bad light stopped play. Opener D Gauri Sankar’s 100 and R Sonu Yadav’s 95 were instrumental in the fightback.

Brief scores: Bengal 270 & 370/9 decl drew with Tamil Nadu 269 & 370/9 (D Gauri Sankar 100, R Sonu Yadav 95; Pradipta Pramanik 4/108). Points: Bengal 3, TN 1.

Colts lose to Assam

Assam beat Tamil Nadu by six wickets in the Cooch Behar Trophy U-19 tournament, in Tiruppur.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 108 & 147 lost to Assam 205 & 53/4. Points: Assam 6, TN 0.

Girish shines

Riding on P Girish Prabhu’s 56, Parasuraman Memorial CC defeated Challengers CC by 31 runs in a Coimbatore District Cricket Association senior division league match.

Brief scores: Parasuraman Memorial CC 132 in 28 ovs (P Girish Prabhu 56; G Kamesh 3/11) bt Challengers CC 101 in 28.5 ovs (K Vikram Prabhu 3/28). All Stars 130/3 in 30 ovs (G Kandikuppa Ananthasai Krishna 39 n.o) lost to Krish CC 131/5 in 20.1 ovs (G Akash Kumar 31, S Sridhar 42).

Thiruvenkadam scalps five

M Thiruvenkadam’s 5/44 helped Ashok Leyland (Ennore) beat Ordnance Clothing Factory by six wickets in the 16th Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA Trophy.

Brief scores: Ordnance Clothing Factory 174/8 in 30 ovs (MS Sudeesh 45; M Thiruvenkadam 5/44) lost to Ashok Leyland (Ennore) 176/4 in 27.5 ovs (C Bernard Felix 77, S Praveen Kumar 59 n.o.). SSCPL 148/9 in 26 ovs (R Gowtham 44; V Veeraragavan 3/10, P Bharath Kumar 3/41) bt Lucas TVS 126 in 25 ovs (M Dhashadharan 4/38).

RV Academy win

RV Academy beat Yasin Sports Club 6-0 in their Chennai Hockey Association Division A league match. In another match, Friends HC drew 2-2 with Thirumal HC.

Results: Friends HC drew with Thirumal HC 2-2, RV Academy bt Yasin Sports Club 6-0, Universal Club bt CTS 2-1.