Home Sport Cricket

Alex Carey can get us across the line in a lot of games, feels Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting

Carey, who was a part of Australia's World Cup team in the summer, will make his debut in the cash-rich IPL next season.

Published: 24th December 2019 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

Alex Carey

Alex Carey, AUS (WK): Sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.4 crore. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting feels new recruit Alex Carey could win a lot of games for the IPL side in his new number 4 role and is also a good backup option to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

Australian wicketkeeper Carey, who usually opens the innings in the Big Bash League, smashed a 24-ball 55 for the Adelaide Strikers at number 4 role while Ponting looked on from the television commentary box on Monday night.

"This role that he's playing now is the exact reason he became so appealing to me and the Delhi Capitals," Ponting was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Last week, the Delhi based IPL franchise had purchased the 28-year-old for Rs 2.40 crore and Ponting revealed that it was Carey's "good cricket brain and sensible head" that drew him towards the wicketkeeper-batsman.

"He's a good player of spin, and he's got such a good cricket brain and a sensible head on his shoulders that I feel he'll be able to get us across the line in a lot of games (next) year."

"And also if we have an injury to our current wicketkeeper, Rishabh Pant, then obviously he can fill that role nicely for us as well."

Carey, who was a part of Australia's World Cup team in the summer, will make his debut in the cash-rich IPL next season.

"I can't wait," the left hander said of the prospect of being part of the IPL in 2020.

"I've got a big smile on my face thinking about it. It's one of those tournaments you really want to be part of, as is the Big Bash, and I see those as probably the big two in the world," Carey said.

"And I can't wait to work with Ricky. Obviously he's the best in the world at what he does, so I'm very excited," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Capitals Ricky Ponting Alex Carey
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp