Left out, but right back

CHENNAI: How much of a change can a year make? Ask Ravindra Jadeja. In a year when India’s top-order did all the talking, it was the arrival of the all-rounder that gave the team the depth they had been looking for. A year back, it was hard to think of India having anything other than Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal in the spin department. But such is the demand of modern cricket, that multi-dimensional players keep coming back.

Though India were getting wickets from the wrist-spin duo, the two of them along with three pacers made the tail too long, especially in the absence of Hardik Pandya. That made Jadeja an inevitable choice. In 2018, Jadeja’s stocks in limited overs had fallen so much that India were looking at him only as a Test specialist. He did get his chance here and there, like in the Asia Cup, but hardly found mention in the larger scheme of things.

The team then realised that to address worries in the lower middle-order, they needed to strengthen that part. And since being recalled, the left-hander has not looked back. Captain Virat Kohli or the head coach or even the bowling coach, when you ask why KulCha isn’t the favoured combination anymore, the first answer you get is Jadeja’s batting. For someone whose first-class triple centuries were undermined because they came on flat tracks, this must be especially satisfying.

Mostly seen as a limited-over specialist when he started out in international cricket, Jadeja has made a remarkable transformation. First, he remodelled his action to meet the demands of the long format and made it more classical. Even it came at the cost of him missing out on ODI and T20I action for a while, he didn’t mind. As result, he appears more sure about what the team needs from him and what he can do. Gone is the player who looked like a rabbit caught in the headlight at Lord’s in the 2009 WT20.

“I needed to prove to myself that I am still capable of playing limited-over cricket. I need not prove to anybody else in the world, just needed to prove that to myself. I didn’t play too much ODI cricket (this year). I tried and gave my best, be it in bowling, batting or fielding whenever I got an opportunity,” Jadeja said after the ODI series win against the West Indies.

There is more purpose in Jadeja’s game now and he has also got better at playing to the situation. He had shown this in the semifinals of the World Cup. On Sunday in Cuttack there was another glimpse of it. May be the added responsibility entrusted on him by the team management in Tests has made him put a bigger price on his wicket. Everybody knew Jadeja was capable of hitting sixes when he frees his muscles. But he had to become consistent when the situation demanded him to put his head down and bat.

On Sunday, after the middle-order threw away the start given by the openers, India needed Jadeja. In the initial part of his unbeaten 39, he relied on rotating the strike and giving Kohli as much strike as possible. Once Kohli departed, with Shardul Thakur taking his chances, Jadeja played the role of the finisher, one mastered by MS Dhoni. Like Dhoni, his game plan revolved around one basic element — play the ball to its merit.

From a spot of bother, Jadeja ensured that India didn’t suffer a second straight ODI series defeat at home.

“He (Kohli) told me to play normal cricketing shots and not to do something silly, just try to play straight, in the V. It was about playing till the last ball and we knew we would win. We played according to merit and finished six or seven balls earlier. That was the plan,” Jadeja said.

In a year when India have their eyes firmly on WT20, expect more from Jadeja, the batsman.