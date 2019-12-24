Home Sport Cricket

On this day, Virat Kohli registered his first ODI hundred

India's captain Virat Kohli rises his bat as he celebrates his century against West Indies.

India's captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: It was on December 24, 2009, when India skipper Virat Kohli registered his first century in the 50-over format of the game.

Kohli went on to play a knock of 107 runs against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens in 2009.

In the match, Sri Lanka had scored 315 runs while batting first. Upul Tharanga top-scored for the visitors as he played a knock of 118 runs.

Chasing 316, India got off to the worst start possible as the side lost its openers Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar with just 23 runs on the board.

Then, Kohli and Gautam Gambhir joined each other in the middle and put up a 224-run stand to take India to a comfortable position in the match.

While Kohli was dismissed after playing a knock of 107, Gambhir went on to remain unbeaten on 150. This enabled India to script an easy seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka.

Kohli, currently has 43 hundreds to his name in the ODI format. He finished 2019 with the second-highest runs in the ODI format.

He finished with 1,377 runs ODI runs this year, only behind team-mate Rohit Sharma.

In the longest format of the game, Kohli has 27 hundreds to his credit. This year, he became the most successful Test skipper of India, surpassing MS Dhoni.

Under Kohli's leadership, India recently scripted their tenth consecutive ODI series win over West Indies. The Men in Blue defeated the visitors 2-1 in the three-match ODI series.

