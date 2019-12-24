Ravichandran Ashwin ends decade with most dismissals in International Cricket

By ANI

DUBAI: Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin leads the charts in the list of most international wickets taken in the decade.

Ashwin has 564 wickets in all formats of the game followed by James Anderson and Stuart Broad. Anderson has recorded 535 dismissals while Broad has scalped 525 wickets.

The 33-year-old played a vital role in India's dream run at ICC Championship Trophy 2013 which eventually saw India lifting the coveted trophy. He took 8 wickets in the tournament which was held in England.

Recently, the off-spinner took five wickets in the first Test against Bangladesh but went wicketless in the second Test.

New Zealand teammates Tim Southee and Trent Boult are on fourth and fifth spots respectively of most international wickets tally. Southee has 472 wickets under his belt while Boult has taken 458 wickets.

The Ashwin has taken 364 wickets in Test with an average of 25.36. In 111 ODIs matches, he has scalped 150 wickets in with an average of 32.91 while in 46 T20Is he managed to take 46 wickets.