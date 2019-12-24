‘Security concerns more in India’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Bangladesh might be unwilling to play Tests there due to security concerns but Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman believes India is in far greater turmoil from a security point of view than his country. Ehsan Mani, former ICC chairman and incumbent PCB chief, made the remarks after the Azhar Ali-led team celebrated Test cricket’s return to the country with a 263-run drubbing of Sri Lanka in Karachi on Monday.

The Test series was the first to be played in Pakistan since the terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan team bus near the Gadaffi stadium in Lahore in 2009. Eight people were killed and six visiting cricketers were injured in the attack.

“We have proved that Pakistan is safe, if someone isn’t coming then they should prove that it’s unsafe. India is at present in far greater turmoil from a security perspective than Pakistan is. I will not take a risk with any players’ safety or security. We will listen to everyone who is worried about coming here, but ultimately they’ll have to prove it isn’t safe to come here,” Mani said while addressing the media.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) recently refused to play a two-match Test series in Pakistan while agreeing to feature in three T20Is in the country. The BCB has reportedly requested its Pakistan counterparts to shift the Test series to a neutral venue. The T20Is are scheduled in Lahore on January 23, 25 and 27 followed by two Tests, which were originally slated to be held in Rawalpindi and Karachi.

Before making the statement on India, Mani highlighted security concerns across the globe citing Christchurch incident (when the Bangladesh team escaped a deadly attack on a mosque), mugging in England and similar incidents in Australia.

Mani also saw no reason why Bangladesh can’t play in Pakistan at the moment. “I’m in constant touch with them and I hope better sense prevails and they come. We have just hosted Sri Lanka which was a far greater security risk. But they came and we provided them state of the art security.”