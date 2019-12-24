Steve Smith shares throwback picture with wife Dani Willis

By IANS

MELBOURNE: Former skipper and star Australia batsman Steve Smith made a stunning comeback to international cricket after the infamous ball-tampering scandal in South Africa last year. On Tuesday, Smith shared a throwback image with his wife Dani Willis when they were enjoying a game of ice-hockey in New York last year.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Smith wrote: "Throwback to this time last year watching the Ice Hockey in New York with Dani Willis."

Smith, who was banned from playing international cricket for a year in April 2018 due to his role in the ball-tampering scandal, however, stamped his authority in style as he emerged as the leading run-scorer in the Ashes series held between August and September this year.

The former Aussie skipper amassed 774 runs from four games in the Ashes with a spectacular average of 110.57 as he smashed three centuries and as many half-centuries.

Smith however, failed to replicate the show in their two-match Test series at home against Pakistan in November this year as he could only manage 40 runs from two innings.