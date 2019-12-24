Home Sport Cricket

WATCH: Jhye Richardson demonstrates unique fielding for a run-out in Big Bash League

On Monday, during the match between Adelaide Strikers and Perth Scorchers at the Adelaide Oval, Richardson threw the ball with a bowling action to run out Strikers' Jake Weatherland.

Jhye Richardson throws the ball bowling accurately to the keeper’s hands to get the batsman out.

By IANS

ADELAIDE: A funny incident occurred during the ongoing ninth edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) when Australian fast bowler Jhye Richardson's unusual style of fielding saw him earn a wicket for his franchise.

Weatherland was well settled at the middle by scoring 83 runs off just 47 balls when Richardson came out with a hilarious fielding display to run out the batsman.

The incident happened in the 15th over of the Strikers' inning when Weatherald played a Chris Jordan delivery to backward square leg and ran for a double, before Richardson took no time in picking the ball and instantly throwing it to the wicketkeeper, who collected timely to dislodge the bails in a flash.

With the on-field umpire going to the third-umpire for a decision, replays showed that Weatherland had failed to make his ground and was eventually given run out. Before departing, Weatherald had hit 10 fours and three hits into the stands.

Adelaide Strikers however, won the match by 15 runs (DLS method) in the rain-hit contest which was reduced to 18 overs a side. The Strikers posted a big total of 198 runs on the board in 20 overs. Perth Scorchers came close to winning the game but fell short of the target eventually as they could manage 183/7.

