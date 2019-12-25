Home Sport Cricket

Australia mull five specialist bowlers for Boxing Day Test against New Zealand

According to Cricket Australia, they have only fielded five once before in the past decade -- at the 2013 Sydney Test against Sri Lanka.

Published: 25th December 2019 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

Australian Cricket Team

Australian players wait for a DRS review. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MELBOURNE: Australia could play five specialist bowlers against New Zealand during the second Test, captain Tim Paine said Wednesday, with the decision being left until the last moment.

The Melbourne Cricket Ground track has been lifeless during the past two Boxing Day Tests, making it hard to take 20 wickets, although a Sheffield Shield match there this month was abandoned due to a dangerous pitch.

With this in mind, Paine said a decision would only be made after a late inspection.

But one scenario could be a five-pronged attack, in which Queensland seamer Michael Neser likely makes his debut.

"We'll find out tomorrow. The wicket is a bit unknown... but we've got a plan in place for both scenarios (with five bowlers or without)," Paine told reporters on Wednesday.

"We've probably got two different teams (in mind), to be honest, so we'll make the final call tomorrow."

Australia traditionally play only four frontline bowlers -- three quicks and spinner.

According to Cricket Australia, they have only fielded five once before in the past decade -- at the 2013 Sydney Test against Sri Lanka.

If they go down this route on Thursday, Neser is set to line up alongside Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon, with James Pattinson replacing the injured Josh Hazlewood.

Travis Head is expected to be the fall guy, with wicketkeeper Paine moving up the batting order to six. 

"Our batting team has been scoring a lot of runs so if we were to go one more bowler, we would be comfortable they could do the job," said Paine.

"The bowlers we would be bringing in can all bat so while we're taking a batter out, we're probably lengthening our line-up."

Australia head into the Melbourne clash on the back of three wins at home this summer -- two against Pakistan before their 296-run thrashing of New Zealand in the first Test at Perth, a day-night affair.

Marnus Labuschagne has been their star batsman, smashing his third century in a row at Perth before a second-innings 50.

In contrast Steve Smith, their hero during the Ashes against England this year, has managed only 43 and 16 in his last two innings, out twice to short balls from Neil Wagner.

It followed a quiet series against Pakistan and he is keen to pile on some runs in Melbourne.

"I've been facing a fair bit of short stuff in the nets because I'm expecting a bit (in Melbourne)," Smith said.

"It's going to be completely different with the red ball as opposed to the pink ball, particularly (compared) to the second innings in Perth when it was a bit up and down with cracks and stuff. 

"It's going to be different, but I'm looking forward to it."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Boxing Day Test Australia vs New Zealand Tim Paine James Pattinson Mitchell Starc Pat Cummins Nathan Lyon
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Licypriya Kangujam-World’s youngest climate activist from India
CM B S Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
'Go back, go back': Karnataka CM Yediyurappa feels anti-CAA heat in Kerala
Gallery
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp