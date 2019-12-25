Home Sport Cricket

Cricket, women athletes dominated Indian Twitter charts in 2019

As these women won accolades in international sports, their Twitter engagement also grew with their becoming topics of discussion.

mithali raj

India skipper Mithali Raj (Photo| PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Conversations on social media platform Twitter have been evolving in terms of the themes and topics they encompass.

With a constantly growing and largely diverse audience, the platform is like a kaleidoscope of things to talk and the popularity of cricketers like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and M.S. Dhoni alongwith the rise of female athletes from India on the global map such as P.V.Sindhu, Hima Das, Dutee Chand and others has steered sports across timelines on Twitter.

People also took to the platform to follow and engage in conversations about major sports events such as #CWC19 which landed on position 3 on the 'Most Tweeted about hashtags in 2019 in India' along with #IPL2019 and the various other tournaments that the Indian cricket team was a part of.

The list of the top 10 most tweeted about hashtags from the world of Indian sports were #CWC19, #TeamIndia, #INDvAUS, #INDvPAK, #IPL2019 (for the first five places) while #INDvNZ, #INDvSA, #WhistlePodu, #CWC19Final and #INDvBAN followed for the remaining five spots.

The most retweeted tweet for sports in India was when India skipper and run-machine Kohli wished Dhoni on his birthday. This heartfelt tweet by Kohli on the former skipper's birthday with a picture of the duo together made for an epic moment for Indian cricket fans, as data provided by Twitter India showed.

Meanwhile, 2019 also turned out to be an eventful year for Indian female athletes. As these women won accolades in international sports, their Twitter engagement also grew with their becoming topics of discussion.

The top 10 most mentioned Twitter handles for the Indian women sportspersons were for Sindhu, Hima Das, Sania Mirza, Saina Nehwal, Mithali Raj, Mary Kom, Smriti Mandhana, Dutee Chand, Manasi Nayana Joshi and Rani Rampal.

