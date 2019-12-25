Home Sport Cricket

How 2019 World Cup added much-needed life in ODI cricket

Filling themselves up with beer to last the two-hour journey, they were obviously happy that Virat Kohli’s men had made their day.

England's Ben Stokes holds up his hands apologetically after get a 6 from overthrows during the Cricket World Cup final match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London.

England's Ben Stokes holds up his hands apologetically after get a 6 from overthrows during the Cricket World Cup final match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London. (File | AP)

By Express News Service

This was during the World Cup, on the day India beat the West Indies in a lopsided contest at Old Trafford. In a pub near the Manchester Piccadilly station, waiting to catch a train to London were a group of Indians.

At the same time, they were of the opinion India shouldn’t claim the Cup. That must be won by England.

It was strange to hear, in a World Cup lit up almost entirely by Indian fans. Up north or down south, the colourful and vociferous army made it a celebration of cricket the country of its origin had seldom seen. 

True that England games were also played in front of packed stands, but the atmosphere was rather sedated in comparison.

It was only when Kohli & Co took to the field did one experience mass frenzy.

In the offseason for football, England hosted something where those watching became headlines for reasons other than causing violence or damage to public property.

That’s why a group of Indians rooting for India yet hoping deeper down that England won seemed odd. In train fare and match tickets, they had spent a fair few pounds to see the country of their birth win. Mission accomplished, they could have indulged in full-on revelry. Instead, they were lost in thought over the future of cricket in their adopted land. Disrupting festivities momentarily, there was a concern.

Amid the noise created by fans in blue, this was one of the longer-lasting impressions of the first World Cup in England after 20 years.

There was a reason or more for it. Cricket in England is not as big a sport as the filled stadia made it look like during the World Cup final or the Ashes right after. Other than the oldest rivalry or those that interest the Asian diaspora, the stands are usually empty.

Bat and ball have to compete with rugby and tennis to be the No 2 sport. Even the World Cup didn’t get more than two or three of the 10 or 12 sports pages in the tabloids on most days during the league stage.

And rules permitting live telecast only on paid channels, there was no great TV audience either. England games were followed, but it was very evident that cricket there is not a patch on what it is in the subcontinent.

That’s why the deflection off Ben Stokes’ bat at Lord’s on July 14 and the next few deliveries of the manic final did not culminate in just a first-ever World Cup for England.

It was also a victory of the game in the country of its birth. Marginalised and battling for existence in a market where competitors offer more compact thrill, cricket needed this to stay relevant in the eyes of the fans, sponsors and future players.

The Indian expatriate population is part of all three categories. That’s why there was anxiety while celebrating an India win.

Strategy makes difference

A lot went behind the English triumph. It took bold decisions after 2015 when they failed to cross the group stage, to become the side they did.

Revising batting strategy for the 50-over format and packing the side with batsmen instructed to attack all the time, they embraced a formula based on a power play for almost the entire duration of an innings.

Relentless execution of this strategy, especially on tailor-made flat pitches at home, had made them No 1 in ICC ODI rankings and favourites for the World Cup.

Not that this concept was completely new, but the English version was different in the sense that the period of acceleration was longer. 

Instead of going all out in the first 15 or last 10 overs, they batted aggressively for more number of overs.

This required players with the skills to do it right through the batting order and in Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler to name a few, Eoin Morgan’s team had the resources.

The plan was a resounding success, as in the run-up to the World Cup, they made 350 a routine affair.

However, handling pressure of expectations was not the only challenge confronting England in the World Cup. Like in other events conducted by the ICC, pitches for this competition were also prepared under the supervision of the world body. 

This meant more of an even contest between bat and ball. Rains during the first half of the tournament brought additional encouragement for the bowlers. England’s bat-for-broke strategy was faced with a new test, with the changes in pitch conditions becoming a key factor.

That they pulled it off despite losing thrice in the league stage was due to their ability to adjust. Coming into the World Cup looking one-dimensional, they found bowlers to exploit the assistance on offer.

This was not restricted to pacers, as leg-spinner Adil Rashid too did timely damage.

And although the batting unit stuck to Plan A by and large, they played watchfully when the situation demanded.

In the most entertaining World Cup in many years, England rode their luck in the final alright. They had also done enough to earn that luck. 

“Huge for the game in England. Just what it needed,” even the normally stern-faced Nasser Hussain was beaming after the final.

Count lost

The final of this World Cup was made even more dramatic by on-field incidents.

Kumar Dharmasena admitted that he gave an extra run for the overthrows that resulted from Ben Stokes’ bat.

That run saw the scores at a level and resulted in a Super Over.

With that also not deciding a winner, the boundary-countback rule gave England the trophy.

The resulting backlash saw ICC scrap the countback rule altogether. 

