Home Sport Cricket

Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne show passion for cricket with Instagram post

Smith and Labuschagne, the batting mainstays in the Australian team, will look to help the hosts seal the three-match Test series against New Zealand when they lock horns in the Boxing Day tie.

Published: 25th December 2019 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

Steve Smith (R) with Marnus Labuschagne. (Photo | Instagram/@steve_smith49)

By IANS

MELBOURNE: Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne showed their love for the sport on Christmas as the Australian pair posted a picture on Smith's social media account holding a cricket board game in hand.

"When you can't get enough of cricket Marnus Labuschagne I'll see you for a game soon!," Smith wrote on his Instagram handle with a picture where the former captain is seen with Labuschagne holding "Crown & Andrews Test Match, The Authentic All Action Cricket Game!".

Smith and Labuschagne, the batting mainstays in the Australian team, will look to help the hosts seal the three-match Test series against New Zealand when they lock horns in the Boxing Day tie starting at the Melbourne Cricket Ground here on Thursday.

The Aussies had thrashed the Kiwis by 296 runs in the first Test, which was a Day/Night affair at Perth.

TAGS
Marnus Labuschagne Steve Smith Boxing Day Test Australia vs New Zealand Christmas Cricket
