Team India now faces problem in plenty at top ahead of Sri Lanka, Australia series

NEW DELHI: Shikhar Dhawan’s place in the white-ball scheme of things has rarely been in doubt. But now with KL Rahul in imperious form, the southpaw returns to the national team for the T20Is and ODI series against Sri Lanka and Australia under different circumstances.

He is returning after a knee an injury which he suffered during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy which required 25 stitches.

While Rohit Sharma is immovable at the top, in Dhawan’s absence, Rahul has struck gold. In nine T20Is in 2019, the Karnataka opener has an average of 44.50 and more importantly a strike-rate of 142.40 that has helped India get off to strong starts.

Even in ODIs, Rahul’s average of 47.66 from 13 outings is more than that of Dhawan. With Mayank Agarwal also breathing down the neck, there is a two-way competition for one available spot at the top.

Dhawan, who will lead Delhi in their Ranji Trophy fixture against Hyderabad, isn’t new to such scenarios. He has experienced it in Tests.

“This is a fresh start for me after so many injuries. The good news is New Year is coming. I am happy that KL has done so well. He has grabbed the opportunity. My aim now is to go out, enjoy and express myself,” Dhawan told a select group of reporters after finishing training.

If Rohit and Rahul had a memorable year in limited-overs, Dhawan has not been helped in this regard by the number of injury setbacks he has faced this year — finger injury sustained during the World Cup, neck sprain, bruised eye and the deep gash on the knee.

But “Gabbar” as he is fondly called refused to term this period as frustrating and instead wants to move on and get back to the field.

“Injuries are natural and are part and parcel of an athlete’s career. You’ve got to accept that. It’s fine and I don’t create a big fuss about it. The entire stop-start thing doesn’t affect me as I haven’t forgotten how to bat. My class is permanent and I will score runs.”

The Delhi Capitals star is aware of the pressure surrounding the opener’s slot. Rohit has been rested but he is a guaranteed starter once he is back.

The left-right combination up top, which this Indian side likes to have, might keep him in the loop but big scores are needed ahead of the Australia series where all three are in the fray.

“I agree that this is an important season. My aim is to do well in the T20Is against Sri Lanka but the selection matter is the team management’s headache and I do not think too much about this. They will do their job and I will do mine. Looking forward to scoring big runs.”

The opening batsman still wants to play red-ball cricket and has not given up hope of making it to the team across all three formats. But with Mayank and Prithvi Shaw waiting in the wings along with so many promising domestic cricketers, the task has become undeniably more arduous.

But such challenges, in Dhawan’s own words, are what spurs him on the most.

“My goal, as always, is to play all three formats. I am working on that. I always enjoy challenges and I have never shied away from them. I never shy away from my failures as well. They are all learning experiences. And as they say, ‘A learning man is always an earning man’,” he said.

Wednesday’s Ranji game will see the swashbuckling leftie return to red-ball cricket after a gap of almost 15 months. His last Test match was against England in September 2018.

When asked how he deals with critics, he replied with a relaxed demeanor, “Critics do their own job and I don’t ever get frustrated by that. If they feel that way, that’s their opinion. In my heart, I know that I have given my best. But if my best wasn’t good enough for it, it’s fine, I accept it and I move on,” he signed-off.

Hard to switch from India to Ranji Trophy

“If you have played an interna­tio­n­al series, then you need to give him (a player) rest so that he remains fresh. We are humans and not machines, so mentally and physically you need to be fresh. If you have played an international series, then you need to give him (a player) rest so that he remains fresh. When you play for India, that’s the priority."

"You have to look at the bigger picture. We are humans and not machines, so mentally and physically you need to be fresh. An international player knows how much he can stretch his body. It is his responsibility to know his limit. There are times you get emotional and may be play for Delhi (or state team) and in turn, get injured and India assignment gets hampered.”