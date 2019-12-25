Home Sport Cricket

Team India now faces problem in plenty at top ahead of Sri Lanka, Australia series

Shikhar Dhawan is returning after a knee an injury which he suffered during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy which required 25 stitches.

Published: 25th December 2019 02:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

India's Shikhar Dhawan plays a shot. (Photo | AP)

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Shikhar Dhawan’s place in the white-ball scheme of things has rarely been in doubt. But now with KL Rahul in imperious form, the southpaw returns to the national team for the T20Is and ODI series against Sri Lanka and Australia under different circumstances.

He is returning after a knee an injury which he suffered during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy which required 25 stitches.

While Rohit Sharma is immovable at the top, in Dhawan’s absence, Rahul has struck gold. In nine T20Is in 2019, the Karnataka opener has an average of 44.50 and more importantly a strike-rate of 142.40 that has helped India get off to strong starts.

Even in ODIs, Rahul’s average of 47.66 from 13 outings is more than that of Dhawan. With Mayank Agarwal also breathing down the neck, there is a two-way competition for one available spot at the top. 

Dhawan, who will lead Delhi in their Ranji Trophy fixture against Hyderabad, isn’t new to such scenarios. He has experienced it in Tests.

“This is a fresh start for me after so many injuries. The good news is New Year is coming. I am happy that KL has done so well. He has grabbed the opportunity. My aim now is to go out, enjoy and express myself,” Dhawan told a select group of reporters after finishing training. 

If Rohit and Rahul had a memorable year in limited-overs, Dhawan has not been helped in this regard by the number of injury setbacks he has faced this year — finger injury sustained during the World Cup, neck sprain, bruised eye and the deep gash on the knee. 

But “Gabbar” as he is fondly called refused to term this period as frustrating and instead wants to move on and get back to the field.

“Injuries are natural and are part and parcel of an athlete’s career. You’ve got to accept that. It’s fine and I don’t create a big fuss about it. The entire stop-start thing doesn’t affect me as I haven’t forgotten how to bat. My class is permanent and I will score runs.”

The Delhi Capitals star is aware of the pressure surrounding the opener’s slot. Rohit has been rested but he is a guaranteed starter once he is back.

The left-right combination up top, which this Indian side likes to have, might keep him in the loop but big scores are needed ahead of the Australia series where all three are in the fray.

“I agree that this is an important season. My aim is to do well in the T20Is against Sri Lanka but the selection matter is the team management’s headache and I do not think too much about this. They will do their job and I will do mine. Looking forward to scoring big runs.”

The opening batsman still wants to play red-ball cricket and has not given up hope of making it to the team across all three formats. But with Mayank and Prithvi Shaw waiting in the wings along with so many promising domestic cricketers, the task has become undeniably more arduous.

But such challenges, in Dhawan’s own words, are what spurs him on the most.

“My goal, as always, is to play all three formats. I am working on that. I always enjoy challenges and I have never shied away from them. I never shy away from my failures as well. They are all learning experiences. And as they say, ‘A learning man is always an earning man’,” he said.

Wednesday’s Ranji game will see the swashbuckling leftie return to red-ball cricket after a gap of almost 15 months. His last Test match was against England in September 2018.

When asked how he deals with critics, he replied with a relaxed demeanor, “Critics do their own job and I don’t ever get frustrated by that. If they feel that way, that’s their opinion. In my heart, I know that I have given my best. But if my best wasn’t good enough for it, it’s fine, I accept it and I move on,” he signed-off.

Hard to switch from India to Ranji Trophy 

“If you have played an interna­tio­n­al series, then you need to give him (a player) rest so that he remains fresh. We are humans and not machines, so mentally and physically you need to be fresh. If you have played an international series, then you need to give him (a player) rest so that he remains fresh. When you play for India, that’s the priority."

"You have to look at the bigger picture. We are humans and not machines, so mentally and physically you need to be fresh. An international player knows how much he can stretch his body. It is his responsibility to know his limit. There are times you get emotional and may be play for Delhi (or state team) and in turn, get injured and India assignment gets hampered.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shikhar Dhawan KL Rahul
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Licypriya Kangujam-World’s youngest climate activist from India
CM B S Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
'Go back, go back': Karnataka CM Yediyurappa feels anti-CAA heat in Kerala
Gallery
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp