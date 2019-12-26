India selector ejected from Bengal dressing room; CAB denies breach

By IANS

KOLKATA: National selector Devang Gandhi was on Thursday ejected from the Bengal dressing room for unauthorised entry at the Eden Gardens on Day 2 of the ongoing Ranji Trophy match between Bengal and Andhra.

Devang, who is the national selector from East Zone, was removed by Soumen Karmakar, a BCCI anti-corruption official deputed for the match.

The incident took place after senior players of Bengal cited the anti-corruption protocol which specifies that only players and team support staff selected for the match can be present in the dressing room.

"We have to follow what is contained in the anti-corruption protocol. A national selector cannot get in the dressing room without authorisation," former captain Manoj Tiwary -- who was among the players raising the question -- told reporters.

"Only the players and officials who have their mug shots at the entrance can get access to the dressing room," he added.

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) Secretary Avishek Dalmiya said in a statement that Devang went to get some "medical help" and was allowed inside by the ACU official as a "temporary visitor".

"Mr Devang Gandhi, being a national selector, wanted to enter the dressing room area today when the game was not in play. He was allowed to enter the PMOA area as a temporary visitor by the ACU official only after obtaining necessary permission from the match referee," the statement read.

"However, when Mr Gandhi wanted to get some medical treatment done and the same was informed to the ACU officer, he was instantly asked by the ACU officer to get the same done at the medical room outside the PMOA area in order to maintain the required protocols. Accordingly, Mr Gandhi moved to the medical room forthwith to ensure there is no breach."

Following the CAB's defence of Devang, Tiwari could find himself in some trouble.

Bengal were bowled out for 289 on a day when play was affected by bad light. Left-handed batsman Abhishek Raman scored a magnificent 112.

For Andhra, Cheepurapalli Stephen and KV Sasikanth took four wickets each.