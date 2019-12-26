Ranchi rendezvous? Five days in hot pursuit of MS Dhoni

firoz mirza By

When the year started, the World Cup was the most talked about subject in cricket. As 2019 nears the end, a frequently asked question is, will it also bring the curtain down on the international career of the country’s most talismanic captain — MS Dhoni. Firoz Mirza shares his Ranchi experience to shed some light on the most intensely speculated topic of the year…

It had been six years since I last covered a Test match. Like cricketers, the longest format is the pinnacle for journalists too. The build-up requires extra preparation, research and effort. But I could indulge in none of that when I was assigned the third and final game against the touring South Africans. The match to be played in Ranchi was partially overshadowed by the presence of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the city. With a constant and loud whisper about the hometown hero’s retirement swaying through the alleys of Jharkhand’s capital, my priorities for the trip were set. The pursuit of Dhoni took precedence over the dead rubber.

Unpredictability and Dhoni have shared an intimate relationship ever since he made international debut 15 years ago. The player, who prefers to go by his instincts while on the field, caught the imagination of millions with his unorthodox style of batting and street-smart captaincy. He might have been around a long time but still remains the most sought-after cricketer, not only in the country but across the world.

As a cricket reporter when you reach Ranchi, you are anyway not only expected to cover the event you have been assigned, but also dig out at least a couple of interesting stories about the city’s most loved son. And there is every possibility of the event taking a backseat if your visit coincides with Dhoni’s stay at his hometown. If that pressure was not enough, the retirement talks took it to the next level.

I was more worried about the former India skipper than the match itself. It didn’t help my cause that India had pocketed the series by beating their opponents comprehensively in the first two Tests. So from the match itself, there was not much very interesting. Nonetheless, I had a job in hand and I needed to find a way to deal with the situation. Kohli & Co might have been placed comfortably ahead of the match, but I was on somewhat shaky ground.

On the way to Ranchi, several thoughts crossed my mind, including my previous visit to the city back in 2014. I had covered a couple of IPL matches featuring Chennai Super Kings at the JSCA International Stadium Complex. A lot has changed since then. Dhoni is no longer the India skipper. He might still be leading his IPL franchise, but his appearances in India colours have only decreased after he announced his retirement from Tests in December 2014.

Ever since India lost to New Zealand in the World Cup semifinal, critics have bayed for Dhoni’s blood. Retirement murmurs have turned louder. Hence, one of my objectives in Ranchi was to trace a possible retirement tale.

Soon after stepping out of Birsa Munda Airport, I decided to hire an auto-rickshaw instead of booking a cab through the mobile app. It was more of an instinctive decision than a well-thought move. As the rickshaw was zipping past the crowded roads, the teenaged driver asked me the purpose of my visit. Still engrossed in thoughts, I told him what I do and that I was in the city to cover the Test match.

In India, cricket can work wonders. The game has the power to bridge gaps, no matter how big they are, and the same happened. The auto driver started interacting more freely now. As we reached my destination, the youngster posed one last question — will Mahi visit the stadium? I had no clue, but the question was bound to be raised time and again, given the unpredictability that surrounds the Ranchi legend.

Wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha spoke on the then would-be BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on the eve of the match, giving journalists something to write about. The Ranchi surface was another topic that could have been explored, given the perennial problems of visiting teams in the sub-continent. Despite such subjects to be explored, I was more intrigued and interested in finding out Dhoni’s immediate plans. Will he visit the stadium, was the first question. I needed an answer to this. I met Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) officials, both past and present, but instead of clearing my doubts they seemed to have multiplied the suspense. As expected, the suspense continued till India defeated visiting South Africa by an innings on Day 4.

Like a legend from our childhood folklore, Dhoni was nowhere but still omnipresent. A lot has been written about him in the last decade-and-a-half but nobody has succeeded in decoding the mystery surrounding him. While India were busy making short work of South Africa on the field, Dhoni was making heads turn by driving around town in his swanky new SUV — the Nissan Jonga, a vehicle used by the Indian Army. He was even mobbed at one of the city’s petrol pumps as fans queued up for autographs and selfies. Unperturbed by the hype surrounding his retirement, the wicketkeeper was busy stumping those who were trying to peek into his life.

Soon after the World Cup, he joined the army troops in the militancy-infested south Kashmir region to carry out patrolling, guard duties and similar responsibilities as a part of the Victor Force. An honorary lieutenant colonel, Dhoni stayed with his 106 TA Battalion (Para) for two weeks. Back in the city after that stint with the armed force, the first thing he did was to work on his fitness.

“He works out at the JSCA’s gymnasium regularly. Usually, he comes in the evening. He also plays other sports like billiards,” informed one of his former Jharkhand teammates. But when asked about his retirement plan, the former first-class player, who had met Dhoni on several occasions after the World Cup, had no clue. “He never discusses those issues. You can only assume things about him, as he hardly divulges such secrets.”

With India completing the formalities on Day 4, the former skipper, who took the Indian team to dizzy heights, finally showed up. Captain Virat Kohli after the post-match press conference confirmed that Dhoni was in the dressing room to meet the teammates. Soon, coach Ravi Shastri tweeted a photo of them together. The CSK captain rode into the stadium in his green Jonga and a video of him leaving the stadium went viral. As usual, Dhoni’s timing was perfect, with journos busy putting final touches to their copies.

Chittu (Seemant Lohani) and Chhotu bhaiya (Paramjit Singh) are MSD’s friends since childhood. The latter, an owner of a sports merchandise store, supported Dhoni in his early days. Located in Sujata Chowk, Prime Sports has become a regular destination for journalists ever since Dhoni’s biopic released in 2016. Chhotu bhaiya might have enjoyed the limelight for some time, but these days he prefers not to meet scribes. “You can come but I won’t give an interview,” was his reply when I called. He was cordial though, when I met him, offering tea and paani puris. But he was reluctant to speak on his friend. He showed a video where he was interacting with South Africa captain Faf du Plessis. The batsman had some issues with his bat and Paramjit helped him out. But as expected, Chhotu bhaiya revealed too little to form an opinion on Dhoni’s retirement.

Dhoni’s popularity can be gauged by the fact that in spite of being not so active as a cricketer anymore, he is second only to Virat Kohli among sportspersons and fifth overall in Forbes India’s 2019 Celebrity List. Despite him playing less than 45 per cent of India’s international matches in 2019, his income soared from Rs 101.77 crore in 2018 to Rs 135.93 crore this year. There is little doubt that the 38-year-old is still a force to reckon with. Even in the twilight of his career, he is leading Chennai Super Kings successfully. Now talks centre around retirement.

Finally, a hint came my way that Dhoni is expected to reach the JSCA gym in the evening. Since the match ended in four days, I had enough time, as it allowed me to plan my visit to the stadium. But as expected even here I heard whispers. No Dhoni. On arrival, I was told that he had come earlier than scheduled and left after half-an-hour. My last chance to meet him had gone. Meeting a JSCA oldie was a small consolation as during a conversation over tea, he helped me understand the cricketer’s mindset. “He has never told me, but as far I understand him, I can say he is interested in playing T20 cricket. He is keeping himself fit for that. He will play the IPL and may even feature in the WT20 next year,” he speculated.

And speculation is all I returned with. Five days of chasing him might not have given me an answer as to when Dhoni will call it quits, but they taught me a lesson — you will never know what Dhoni is thinking. With the New Year a few days away, I cannot help but wait anxiously as the man himself has said, “January tak mat poocho (don’t ask me till January).”