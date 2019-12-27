Home Sport Cricket

Dean Elgar's unwanted feat in Centurion Test

It was only the 32nd time in Test cricket that a player suffered the unfortunate fate of being dismissed in the first ball of a Test.

England's bowler James Anderson, right, celebrates with teammates after dismissing South Africa's Dean Elgar, far left, for a duck

England's bowler James Anderson, right, celebrates with teammates after dismissing South Africa's Dean Elgar, far left, for a duck. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

CENTURION: One of the most difficult tasks in Test cricket is to open the innings on a green surface and that too, on the first day of the game as some great technique, temperament and patience are needed to survive the early challenges. South Africa opener Dean Elgar is well known for his ability to handle difficult circumstances, however, it didn't happen on Thursday as the left-hander was back in the hut in the very first ball of the game.

After being asked to bat, a back of a length delivery by England pacer James Anderson pitched outside leg and kept swinging further down when Elgar tried to get off the mark with a leg-glance and went reaching for it before the red cherry kissed the edge and Jos Buttler made no mistake with his gloves.

Anderson, who is playing his 150th Test, appealed instantly and umpire Chris Gaffaney too gave the decision in the bowler's favour.

With the early dismissal, Elgar became only the fourth South African batsman to be dismissed on the first ball of a Test match after Gary Kirsten fell before West Indies pacer Curtly Ambrose in Cape Town.

Apart from the duo, Jimmy Cook and Eddie Barlow are the other two Protean batsmen in the list.

Overall, it was only the 32nd time in Test cricket that a player suffered the unfortunate fate of being dismissed in the first ball of a Test.

