Harjith cracks ton in JSK inter-school meet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : S HARJITH’S unbeaten 102 paved the way for Sri Ramakrishna, Coimbatore to beat Govt Boys MHSS, Srirangam by 89 runs in the final phase of the 6th Junior Super Kings inter- school T20 championship being played at ICL Sankar Nagar grounds, Tirunelveli. Brief scores: CS Academy, Erode 87/4 in 20 ovs (J Pranav 38 n.o) lost to Vidya Mandir, Chennai 88/4 in 14.4 ovs (L Ramnath 34). Pts: Vidya Mandir 4 ; CS Academy 0.

Sri Ramakrishna, Coimbatore 171/2 in 20 ovs (S Harjith 102 n.o, S Sachin 43 n.o.) bt Govt Boys MHSS, Srirangam 82 in 19.3 ovs (V Adithyanath Patel 4/7). Pts: Ramakrishna 4; GBMHSS Srirangam 0. Concordia, Vellore 63 in 20 ovs lost to SMBM, Dindigul 64/3 in 11.3 ovs (S Jayanth 37 n.o). Pts: SMBM 4; Concordia 0. Plato’s Academy, Tirupur 138/5 in 20 ovs (SJ Arunkumar 40, KTA Madhava Prasad 40) bt Lady Andal, Chennai 108/8 in 20 ovs (B Iyappan 3/13). Pts: Plato’s 4: Lady Andal 0.

Hariharan awarded T Hariharan bagged the MG Bavanarayan memorial cricketer of the year award at the 63rd annual day of YSCA. Chief guest Siddharth Sonthalia, Senior General Manager, The New Indian Express released a souvenir brought out to mark the occasion. Sai Dattani, chairman, Universal Relocations INC, USA lauded YSCA and spoke about his association with the club. Actor Prithviraj hailed the service rendered by YSCA to cricket. Umpires, scorers and officials of the tournaments organised by YSCA were honoured.

Awards: GR Kuppuswamy Memorial: Winner: YSCA; Runner-up: Apollo Tyres; Best batsman: R Vinoth (Apollo Tyres); Best bowler: V Sriram (YSCA); Annual YSCA awards: Best bowler: V Sriram; VN Madhava Rao Memorial award: S Nivesh Kumar; Single wicket tourney: Winners: Seniors: K Thyagarajan; Juniors: S Nivesh Kumar; Sub-juniors: Yash Kothari; Double Wicket: Winners: Seniors: P Sanjay Kumar and K Thyagarajan; Juniors: T Hariharan and S Ragul; Sub-juniors: Yash Kothari and M Sarathy.

Kannan advances Kannan Govind defeated Krish Subramaniam 7-5, 7-6 (4) in the quarterfinals of the Robin Manfred under-14 AITA CS 7 tournament held at MPTA-KTC courts . Results: Boys: Madhavan Siddharth bt Akshith Subramaniam 6-2, 6-0; Kannan Govind bt Krish Subramaniam 7-5, 7-6 (4); Keerthivasan bt Derrick Samuel 6-2, 6-3; Deepaknath Hanshumanath bt Nirajaneshwarar 6-3, 6-1. Girls: Harithashree bt Kavika S 6-2, 7-5; Aadhya Balaji bt Kanira S 6-4,6-2; Ravilakumar Krithi bt Tamana Sherli Joseph (w/o); Maaya Rajesh bt Savitha Bhuvaneshwar 6-2, 6-0.