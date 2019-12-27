Home Sport Cricket

Harjith cracks ton in JSK inter-school meet

Hariharan awarded T Hariharan bagged the MG Bavanarayan memorial cricketer of the year award at the 63rd annual day of YSCA.

Published: 27th December 2019 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2019 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : S HARJITH’S unbeaten 102 paved the way for Sri Ramakrishna, Coimbatore to beat Govt Boys MHSS, Srirangam by 89 runs in the final phase of the 6th Junior Super Kings inter- school T20 championship being played at ICL Sankar Nagar grounds, Tirunelveli. Brief scores: CS Academy, Erode 87/4 in 20 ovs (J Pranav 38 n.o) lost to Vidya Mandir, Chennai 88/4 in 14.4 ovs (L Ramnath 34). Pts: Vidya Mandir 4 ; CS Academy 0.

S Harjith’s (R) hundred helped Sri
Ramakrishna beat Govt Boys MHSS

Sri Ramakrishna, Coimbatore 171/2 in 20 ovs (S Harjith 102 n.o, S Sachin 43 n.o.) bt Govt Boys MHSS, Srirangam 82 in 19.3 ovs (V Adithyanath Patel 4/7). Pts: Ramakrishna 4; GBMHSS Srirangam 0. Concordia, Vellore 63 in 20 ovs lost to SMBM, Dindigul 64/3 in 11.3 ovs (S Jayanth 37 n.o). Pts: SMBM 4; Concordia 0. Plato’s Academy, Tirupur 138/5 in 20 ovs (SJ Arunkumar 40, KTA Madhava Prasad 40) bt Lady Andal, Chennai 108/8 in 20 ovs (B Iyappan 3/13). Pts: Plato’s 4: Lady Andal 0.

Hariharan awarded T Hariharan bagged the MG Bavanarayan memorial cricketer of the year award at the 63rd annual day of YSCA. Chief guest Siddharth Sonthalia, Senior General Manager, The New Indian Express released a souvenir brought out to mark the occasion. Sai Dattani, chairman, Universal Relocations INC, USA lauded YSCA and spoke about his association with the club. Actor Prithviraj hailed the service rendered by YSCA to cricket. Umpires, scorers and officials of the tournaments organised by YSCA were honoured.

Awards: GR Kuppuswamy Memorial: Winner: YSCA; Runner-up: Apollo Tyres; Best batsman: R Vinoth (Apollo Tyres); Best bowler: V Sriram (YSCA); Annual YSCA awards: Best bowler: V Sriram; VN Madhava Rao Memorial award: S Nivesh Kumar; Single wicket tourney: Winners: Seniors: K Thyagarajan; Juniors: S Nivesh Kumar; Sub-juniors: Yash Kothari; Double Wicket: Winners: Seniors: P Sanjay Kumar and K Thyagarajan; Juniors: T Hariharan and S Ragul; Sub-juniors: Yash Kothari and M Sarathy.

Kannan advances Kannan Govind defeated Krish Subramaniam 7-5, 7-6 (4) in the quarterfinals of the Robin Manfred under-14 AITA CS 7 tournament held at MPTA-KTC courts . Results: Boys: Madhavan Siddharth bt Akshith Subramaniam 6-2, 6-0; Kannan Govind bt Krish Subramaniam 7-5, 7-6 (4); Keerthivasan bt Derrick Samuel 6-2, 6-3; Deepaknath Hanshumanath bt Nirajaneshwarar 6-3, 6-1. Girls: Harithashree bt Kavika S 6-2, 7-5; Aadhya Balaji bt Kanira S 6-4,6-2; Ravilakumar Krithi bt Tamana Sherli Joseph (w/o); Maaya Rajesh bt Savitha Bhuvaneshwar 6-2, 6-0.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Rahul Gandhi shakes a leg with tribal community in Chhattisgarh
No spatula or ladle: Odisha man dishes out baras from hot oil with his bare hands
Gallery
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp