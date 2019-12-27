TN bowlers toil after early strikes

By Express News Service

Tamil nadu's misery continued on Day 2 of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match at Holkar Stadium in Indore. Despite getting early strikes, Baba Aparajith & Co let Madhya Pradesh dominate the day. The hosts were 281/7 at stumps after bad light stopped play on Thursday. The hosts go into the third day with a lead of 132. Left-arm pacer T Natarajan was the only Tamil Nadu bowler to make inroads, as he ended with figures of 4/96 in 27 overs.

In R Ashwin’s absence, Tamil Nadu found it hard to pick up wickets. The visitors could take only four wickets on Thursday after getting bowled out for 149 on the day before. Tamil Nadu started the day on a good note, dismissing Yash Dubey and wicketkeeperbatsman Himashu Mantri for 12 and two after the team had resumed on 56/3. Despite those two wickets before lunch reducing Madhya Pradesh to 117/5, the visitors let the game slip away.

From his overnight score of 23, opener Rameez Khan brought up his 10th first-class fifty in his 30th match. Rameez and Venkatesh Iyer stitched together a 112-run partnership for the sixth wicket. They not only helped the team gain the crucial first-innings lead, but also scored at a healthy rate. The duo brought up their 100-run stand in 144 balls. While Rameez hit 13 boundaries in his 162-ball knock, left-handed Iyer had 12 boundaries to his name.

After being wicketless for nearly 28 overs, M Mohammed gave Tamil Nadu a breakthrough, getting Rameez for 87. Even after his partner’s exit, Iyer kept the scorecard ticking in the company of leg-spinner Mihir Hirwani. They put together 48 for the seventh wicket.

The partnership helped Madhya Pradesh cross 200, taking their lead past 100. Just when Iyer looked set for his maiden century, right-arm pacer K Vignesh bowled him for a 125-ball 88. Coming in at No 8, Hirwani remained unbeaten on 54. Heading into the third day, Tamil Nadu will once again look up to Natarajan to wrap up things soon. With a batting line-up thin on experience and susceptible to swing, a tough day awaits the visitors.

BRIEF SCORES

GROUP A In Kolkata: Bengal 289 (Abhishek Raman 112, KV Sasikanth 4/64, C Stephen 4/78) vs Andhra.

In Delhi: Delhi 284 (Shikhar Dhawan 140, Ravi Kiran 4/59, Mehdi Hasan 3/61) vs Hyderabad 69 (Ishant Sharma 4/19, Simarjeet Singh 4/23) & 20/2.

In Surat: Gujarat 127 & 210 (Manpreet Juneja 53, Chintan Gaja 50 n.o, Basil Thampi 5/56, Jalaj Saxena 3/54) vs Kerala 70 & 26/0.

GROUP B

In Mysuru: Karnataka 166 vs Himachal 235/7 (Rishi Dhawan 72 n.o, PS Khanduri 69, V Koushik 3/48, Prateek Jain 2/40). In Indore: TN 149 vs MP 281/7 (Venkatesh Iyer 88, Rameez Khan 87, Mihir Hirwani 54 n.o, T Natarajan 4/96, K Vignesh 2/81).

GROUP C In Cuttack: Uttarakhand 117 vs Odisha 145/6 (Shantanu Mishra 54 n.o).

PLATE In Kolkata: Mizoram 73 & 30/4 (Sagar Udeshi 2/12) vs Pondicherry 458/5 decl (Paras Dogra 200, S Suresh Kumar 103 n.o, KB Arun Karthick 86).