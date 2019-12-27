Uncertainty over Ahmedabad gala

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : The BCCI’s plans to inaugurate the under-construction Gujarat Cricket Association stadium in Ahmedabad with Asia XI versus World XI match in March is facing some logistical challenges.

With a busy international calendar keeping Australia, New Zealand, England and Sri Lanka players occupied till March 31, the BCCI is alternatively looking at the possibility of scrapping this fixture altogether and host the IPL opener or final instead. The venue will be the biggest in the world with a capacity to accommodate over 1 lakh people.

When the BCCI proposed the day-night Test to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), there was an unofficial agreement that five Indian players will feature in two Asia XI-World XI matches to be played in Dhaka on March 18 and 21. To be hosted by the BCB, these games are being organised to mark the birth centenary celebrations of Bangladesh’s former Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. These matches will have international status. With GCA stadium to be ready by early 2020, the BCCI extended an invitation to the BCB, saying that a third Asia XI-World XI match will be played in Ahmedabad.

However, with Australia touring New Zealand and Sri Lanka hosting England for a two-match series of the World Test Championship, the BCCI is exploring other possibilities. While players from Afghanistan were expected, they too have a series against Ireland in March, although dates are yet to be confirmed. While they can be included at least for the Ahmedabad fixture as they play their matches in Dehradun, the absence of Sri Lankans means the Asia XI will be weaker. Players from Pakistan are not expected, since they will be busy with Pakistan Super League around that time.

The concerns of BCCI are being shared by BCB. Indications from Dhaka suggest dates can be changed by a day or two, since India’s third ODI against South Africa is on March 18, and it will clash with the first match. So although the two matches in Dhaka are set to take place, the Ahmedabad fixture hangs in balance. While a few in the BCCI have proposed an India XI versus World XI game involving South Africa, West Indies and Bangladesh players, it doesn’t seem to have gained much support.

As result, a possible IPL opener between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore is being explored as an alternative. The schedule for next IPL isn’t final yet, as the franchises want the league to begin in the first week of April. Though the BCCI has indicated it would begin sometime around March 23, it would mean the mandatory 15-day gap between tournaments as ordered by the Supreme Court being compromised.