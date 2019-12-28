Home Sport Cricket

Australia captain Tim Paine upset with decision review system

Mitch Santner appeared to be caught at leg gully off the glove for a duck off the bowling of Mitchell Starc in the 37th over of New Zealand’s first innings, but it was adjudged not out.

Published: 28th December 2019 02:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 02:36 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand players celebrate the wicket of Australia's Tim Paine, right. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MELBOURNE: Australia captain Tim Paine says he's frustrated over cricket’s video review system following his controversial dismissal during the second test against New Zealand.

That came before engaging in an animated discussion with umpire Marais Erasmus over another dubious call.

Paine said he was “angry” that the original decision of not out had been overturned after third umpire Aleem Dar ruled following a video review that the ball had struck the pad in line with the stumps.

The decision on Friday on day two of the second test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground ended Paine’s innings on 79, a frustrating 21 runs shy of his maiden test century.

“I thought from the length it pitched and a bloke bowling around the wicket (left-armer Neil Wagner), it’s pretty difficult for it to hit you in line and hit the stumps,” Paine told ABC Radio.

On Saturday, Mitch Santner appeared to be caught at leg gully off the glove for a duck off the bowling of Mitchell Starc in the 37th over of New Zealand’s first innings, but it was adjudged not out. Australia appealed for a video review and Dar declined to overturn the on-field decision, prompting Paine to continue to argue his case to Erasmus.

New Zealand was bowled out for 148 and Santner scored only three, in reply to Australia’s first innings of 467. Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting was baffled by Dar’s decision.

ALSO READ | Stunned New Zealand fight to save second Australia Test

"We could see clearly the sweatband was definitely moving on the glove,” Ponting told Channel Seven television. “It's absolutely plain as day. If he can't get that right, he shouldn't be doing it.”

Paine said he had “a few doubts” about the decision-review system (DRS).

"I'm just seeing time and time again, what I see to the naked eye, or watching it on television in real time, and then when it comes up it is sometimes a little bit off the mark," Paine said.

Paine was also puzzled by an lbw appeal against New Zealand’s Ross Taylor which was overturned on appeal by the DRS.

"And then you get one later which the guy (Taylor) is stuck on the crease, he's hit really full and it's going over. So it's disappointing and makes me angry," Paine said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Decision review system DRS Boxing Day Test Australia vs New Zealand
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during party's 135th foundation day at AICC HQ in New Delhi (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
On the occasion of 135th foundation day, Congress says India always comes first
Members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath protest against CAA near Alandur Court in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/Martin Louis)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath activists takes out protest march against CAA, NRC
Gallery
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp