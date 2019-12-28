Gandhi & Jagadeesan fight for Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

Tamil Nadu finally showed some gumption on the third day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match against Madhya Pradesh. Baba Aparajith & Co ended the hosts’ first innings for 333, after they’d started Friday at 281/7. At stumps, Tamil Nadu were 177/4, trailing by seven runs.

In the six innings Tamil Nadu have played in this Ranji Trophy so far, Friday was the second time when their batsmen stood up. This came after their batting line-up was shuffled a bit. They sent wicketkeeper-batsman N Jagadeesan in to open with V Ganga Sridhar Raju. K Mukunth, who opened in the last three innings before Friday, injured his finger during fielding.

Southpaw Raju’s stay was shortlived. He was caught at first slip by Anand Singh in Avesh Khan’s fourth over of the day for a 22-ball 15. Jagadeesan then decided to hang on in the company of Kaushik Gandhi.

Tipped to be the next big thing for Tamil Nadu, Jagadeesan had a mediocre season with the bat in limited overs (44 in three Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s, 53 in four Vijay Hazare Trophy matches). But it seemed like he found his form on Friday, hitting 54 off 147. The knock included five fours. It was the 24-year-old’s first half-century of the season across formats.

Gandhi too was coming off a poor run in recent years. The last two seasons saw the right-hander accumulate only 285 in 12 innings. Despite being in the squad, he’s often had to make way for international stars like Murali Vijay, Dinesh Karthik or Vijay Shankar, whenever they joined the state team after completing their national duties.

Even this season, Gandhi was overlooked while the team sought options at the top of the order, with the team management deciding to give Mukunth a chance. However, injuries to first-choice batsmen meant Tamil Nadu had to call him back. After Aparajith, Gandhi is the next-best experienced player in their XI, having featured in 25 first-class matches. He repaid the faith with an unbeaten 66 off 170.

The second session of the day saw Gandhi and Jagadeesan score 98 in 34 overs. More importantly, without losing a wicket. They left, blocked and stonewalled, putting on a crucial 106-run stand for the second wicket to save Tamil Nadu from trouble.

After Jagadeesan’s departure, Tamil Nadu lost two wickets in two balls in the second last over of the day: C Hari Nishaanth and R Sai Kishore made 23 and 0.

Brief scores

Group A

In Kolkata: Bengal 289 vs Andhra 110/7 (Gnaneshwar 45; Porel 3/35, Mukesh 2/36).

In Delhi: Delhi 284 & 24/0 vs Hyderabad 69 & 298 (Tanmay 103, Hasan 71 n.o; Ishant 4/89, Simarjeet 3/80, Bidhuri 2/48).

Group B

In Mysuru: Karnataka 166 & 191/3 (Padikkal 69 n.o, Nair 62 n.o) vs HP 280 (Rishi 93; Koushik 4/59, Jain 3/54).

In Indore: TN 149 & 177/4 (Gandhi 66 n.o, Jagadeesan 54) vs MP 333 (Hirwani 71; Natarajan 5/106, Vignesh 2/88, Sai Kishore 2/29).

In Surat: Gujarat 127 & 210 bt Kerala 70 & 177 (Sanju 78; Axar 4/50, Gaja 3/41, Kalaria 2/48). Pts: Gujarat 6, Kerala 0.

Group C

In Cuttack: Uttarakhand 117 & 54/4 (Basant 2/18) vs Odisha 253 (Mishra 110; Chamoli 3/48, Sunny 3/45, Sharma 2/75).

Plate

In Kolkata: Mizoram 70 & 30/4 (Udeshi 2/12) vs Pondicherry 458/5 decl (Suresh 103, Karthick 86; Sumit 2/76, Bobby 2/77).