Home Sport Cricket

IPL snub not in my control but focus is now on New Zealand tour: Hanuma Vihari

Vihari, who scored 289 runs at an average of 96.33 in the West Indies tour, feels that his international exposure has improved his game vastly.

Published: 28th December 2019 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

Hanuma Vihari. (Photo | AP)

Hanuma Vihari. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Hanuma Vihari has taken the IPL snub in his stride and his endeavour now is to do well for India in the upcoming away Test series against New Zealand.

A year after he was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore, Vihari, who had kept his base price at Rs 50 lakh, found himself in the unsold bracket.

The reason being his inability to force the pace in white ball cricket as and when required.

"It's not in my control and I don't really want to comment on it. My job is to play well and win matches. I have done well for the state team in white-ball cricket. So whenever I get an opportunity, I will do well for the India team as well," Vihari, who has four half-centuries in T20s and boasts of a strike-rate of 112-plus, told PTI in an interview after their drawn Ranji Trophy match against Bengal.

"Now, I am really looking forward to the New Zealand trip. I have two India A games followed by the Test series (in February-March). That will be an important series for us as we won't have a Test series for a long time until we go to Australia. So it will be a good series and I'm really looking forward to leading India A."

Having toured New Zealand in November last year under Ajinkya Rahane-led India A for two first-class games, Vihari is aware of the conditions.

He had scored half-centuries in both of his innings (86 and 51 not out) in the first unofficial Test at Mount Maunganui.

"With the conditions being windy, assistance of swing bowling, it will be a challenge. But everyone has got good technique in the Indian team and we have done well overseas as a batting unit and looking forward to it," Vihari said.

A middle-order batsman, Vihari was asked to open only in his third appearance in India's Boxing Day Test versus Australia as he showed showed good technique in challenging MCG conditions against the likes of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins before being dismissed by the latter.

With debutant Mayank Agarwal (76) by his side, Vihari saw off the new ball as Cheteshwar Pujara struck a century while skipper Virat Kohli made 82 as India piled 443/7 declared en route to their 137-run victory.

"That was the only match I opened. Whatever opportunity you get at the International level, you have to make sure that you make an impact because of the amount competition," Vihari said.

The 26-year-old topped the run charts in the tour to West Indies and scored his maiden century (111) in the Kingston Test to guide India to a 2-0 sweep.

"You have to be consistent in international cricket to survive at that level. I try to contribute as much as I can for Team India," he said.

Vihari, who scored 289 runs at an average of 96.33 in the West Indies tour, feels that his international exposure has improved his game vastly.

"Although I was consistent but after playing International cricket, my game has improved. That is the only change which I got from domestic cricket."

"I've been with the Indian side for past one year and that experience has really helped me grow as a player. The quality of cricket is quite different than what we are used to in domestic cricket. It has really helped me as a player," Vihari, who made his debut against England at the Oval in September 2018, said.

Vihari further said he's learnt a lot from the skipper Kohli and everyone enjoys each other's success in the Team India dressing room.

"He's (Kohli) a very determined and committed cricketer and passionate about his game. He always wants the team to be number one and so are we. I learnt a lot from him.

"The attitude he shows on the field and the discipline he shows off the field is really amazing. I look forward to everyone. When we play as a team there's so much to look forward to from everyone," he concluded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hanuma Vihari IPL Auction India vs New Zealand
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during party's 135th foundation day at AICC HQ in New Delhi (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
On the occasion of 135th foundation day, Congress says India always comes first
Members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath protest against CAA near Alandur Court in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/Martin Louis)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath activists takes out protest march against CAA, NRC
Gallery
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp