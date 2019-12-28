Home Sport Cricket

It will be a bigger challenge to beat Australia in 2020 Test series: Sourav Ganguly

India's tour of Australia next year will be preceded by the T20 World Cup, to be held Down Under from October 18 to November 15.

Published: 28th December 2019 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly feels beating Australia on their home soil will be a bigger challenge for India next year compared to the one in 2018-19 when Steve Smith and David Warner were not present in the opposition ranks.

Smith and Warner were serving ball-tampering bans when India won their first series in Australia, ending a 71-year wait.

"I think that's going to be bigger challenge for them (2020 Test series) and I am sure (with) the standards Virat sets for himself and his team, he'll know at the back of his mind that the 2018 Australian team was not the best Australian team of his generation," Ganguly said on India Today's special programme 'Inspiration', with obvious reference to Smith and Warner's ban due to ball tampering charges.

India's tour of Australia next year will be preceded by the T20 World Cup, to be held Down Under from October 18 to November 15.

"And what he's (Kohli) going to face next year in October, which is not far away, it's going to be a different, full strength and strong Australia. They (India) have the team to beat them, they just have to believe and get everything right to beat them.

"So that's what I am looking for, you know when I became captain that was one of my aims, to compete with the best and I remember 2003 in Australia against that Australia, we were outstanding and this team has the potential to do it," he said.

Under Ganguly, India drew the four-Test series 1-1 but Australia were without their best bowlers Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne.

ALSO READ | You won't get another MS Dhoni very soon: Sourav Ganguly

Ganguly asserted that India have the resources to beat Australia in their own backyard.

"They have fast bowlers, they have spinners, they have a champion in Virat Kohli, as a batsman it's a new Ajinkya Rahane, which we have seen in the last three, four months and now Rohit Sharma (as opener).

"I am looking forward to his performance, and if India get the order right and the openers, because opening is the most important thing in overseas cricket so if they can get that right they will be able to beat this Australian team," he added.

India have lost Test series in South Africa and England in 2018 but Ganguly expects them to win the team tours next time.

"I still expect them to win in England and South Africa in Test matches which they need to do to be a good side. They beat Australia in last year (2018) but I still expect them to win in South Africa and England and they are going back to Australia next year," Ganguly said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sourav Ganguly Steve Smith David Warner India vs Australia
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during party's 135th foundation day at AICC HQ in New Delhi (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
On the occasion of 135th foundation day, Congress says India always comes first
Members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath protest against CAA near Alandur Court in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/Martin Louis)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath activists takes out protest march against CAA, NRC
Gallery
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp