Home Sport Cricket

Somerset confirm Vernon Philander move as a Kolpak player

Philander recently announced his intention to call it a day from the international cricket after the ongoing series with England.

Published: 29th December 2019 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

South Africa's bowler Vernon Philander, right, bowls as England's captain Joe Root looks on. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

CENTURION: South Africa pacer Vernon Philander has agreed on personal terms with English County side Somerset and is set to join them as a Kolpak player.

"Somerset County Cricket Club are today able to officially confirm that we have agreed personal terms with Vernon Philander for him to become a Somerset player in 2020," a statement on their website read."

The Club will now be working through all of the necessary processes with the ECB in order to be able to register him as a Kolpak player once the current South Africa versus England Test series has been completed.

"It has been widely reported over the last few days that the South African would be joining the County, but the official paperwork required to complete the deal is being finalised with the ECB, with the Club working towards the full procedure being completed successfully in the New Year."

The 34-year-old, who would be available to play in all formats of the game for the County, has represented the Club in 2012. During his five-match stint seven years ago he claimed 23 wickets at an average of 21.43 with a best of five for 43 against Middlesex.

Philander recently announced his intention to call it a day from the international cricket after the ongoing series with England. Somerset Director for Cricket, Andy Hurry was quoted as saying by www.somersetcountycc.co.uk: "Vernon is undoubtedly a genuinely world class performer and we are delighted to have agreed terms with such a talented player.

"When the possibility of signing him presented itself, and considering the challenges that we feel lie ahead of us with regards to achieving our aspirations, we felt that it was too good an opportunity to miss.

"To put it simply, he is one of the very best bowlers in the game and he would add quality to any team in the world. His experience and knowledge of the game will also be of huge benefit to our bowling group, especially the young players looking to break in to the First XI.

"When we consider the development that a number of our senior bowlers have made in recent years, and the number of those bowlers who are now playing international cricket or on the cusp of playing International cricket, it is vital for us as a Club to ensure that we have the quality and depth in our squad to fulfill our aims of winning silverware in all three formats.

"The addition of Vernon to our bowling unit will enable us to continue to manage the workloads of all of our quality seamers through the demands of a full and demanding season even more effectively.

"As a Club, our procedures usually dictates that we only comment on player acquisitions when the deal is finalised. However, this story has been circulating through various outlets over the last few days and we feel that it is important that our Members and supporters receive information on such speculation through the official channels," said Andy Hurry.

Philander said: "I'm really pleased to have agreed personal terms with Somerset. It's a great Club and I really enjoyed my time there a few years ago. I know that they won the 50-over cup last year and came close in the Championship and hopefully I'll be able to help them to another successful year in 2020. Right now, I am 100 per cent focused on the series against England and then my focus will turn to my next chapter."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kolpak player Vernon Philander Proteas South African Cricket team Somerset Kolpak Deal
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Brushing strokes of life: Bengaluru students revamp Cox Town flyover into artsy space
Sri Vishwesha Theertha of Sri Pejavar Mutt
Karnataka's Pejawar Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji passes away
Gallery
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp