Home Sport Cricket

We were not at the top of our game: Kane Williamson

Williamson also reckoned it has always been difficult to beat the Aussies in their own backyard.

Published: 29th December 2019 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand's Kane Williamson is airborne as he throws the ball at the stumps. (Photo | AP)

New Zealand's Kane Williamson is airborne as he throws the ball at the stumps. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

MELBOURNE: New Zealand were once again at the receiving end as they were hammered by 247 runs in the second Test of the three-match rubber by Australia and the Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson felt they were not up to the mark against a quality side.

Williamson also reckoned it has always been difficult to beat the Aussies in their own backyard.

Speaking after the match, the Kiwi skipper expressed: "I felt there was enough in the surface. It was really important for us to be on top of our game, but credit to Australia for the way they played in the first session. They've got a fantastic attack, they have the accuracy. They managed to get more out of the surface. They were better in all the departments, so we needed to be on the top of our game, but we didn't."

"It's always tough coming here and winning. At the moment we haven't been at our best and we were against a tough opposition. It's important that we learn quickly from our mistakes in certain areas," he added.

Meanwhile, Williamson also praised his pacer Neil Wagner, who became the second-fastest New Zealander to take 200 Test wickets, and Tom Blundell, who smashed a brilliant hundred in the second innings to put up a fight against the spirited Aussie bowling attack.

"Lion-hearted performance by Wagner, he just keeps going on. The effort by the bowlers was inspiring stuff and it was a magnificent hundred by Blundell in front of this crowd. At this stage it hasn't come off well, but we need to get better," expressed the Kiwi captain.

New Zealand will now take on the hosts in the third and final Test in Sydney from January 3. Earlier, the Williamson-led side had suffered a 296-run defeat in the first Test in Perth.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kane Williamson
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Brushing strokes of life: Bengaluru students revamp Cox Town flyover into artsy space
Sri Vishwesha Theertha of Sri Pejavar Mutt
Karnataka's Pejawar Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji passes away
Gallery
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp