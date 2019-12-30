Home Sport Cricket

DDCA seeks time till Delhi polls for conducting president's election, Gautam Gambhir not eligible

The DDCA also made it clear that former India opener Gautam Gambhir, whose name was doing the rounds, will not be eligible to contest for president's post as per Lodha recommendations.

Published: 30th December 2019

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The strife-torn Delhi and District Cricket Associations (DDCA) on Monday sought time till the state assembly polls in February to conduct election for the post of its president.

The DDCA also made it clear that former India opener Gautam Gambhir, whose name was doing the rounds, will not be eligible to contest for president's post as per Lodha recommendations.

"Ombudsman Deepak Verma will be requested to give some extension to conduct election for president's post.

Election is slated for January end but a request will be put that it is held after Delhi's assembly election in February," DDCA general secretary Vinod Tihara said here.

Talking about Gambhir's candidature for the post left vacant by Rajat Sharma's resignation, Tihara said: "He is welcome to serve Delhi cricket but he can be president only when he leaves MP's post."

WATCH | Fist fight at DDCA meeting as officials want Gautam Gambhir to take over as President

Former president Sharma had relinquished his position last month, paving the way for DDCA to go for fresh elections to appoint a new chief.

Tihara also promised "strict action against miscreants" who indulged in vandalism during the controversy-plagued body's Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Sunday.

In a drama-filled AGM also marred by exchange of blows, Justice (Retd) Deepak Verma was appointed as DDCA's new Ombudsman.

On the sidelines of the AGM, ruling group's joint secretary Rajan Manchanda was slapped by opposition's Maqsood Alam.

Tihara promised prompt action, saying that officials of the state body, who were involved in the fracas during its AGM, will be brought to book within a week.

"Within a week appropriate action will be taken against all miscreants involved in DDCA AGM fracas," Tihara said.

