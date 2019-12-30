Home Sport Cricket

Gautam Gambhir urges BCCI to dissolve DDCA after fracas during its AGM

A DDCA release stated that all the members unanimously 'passed the resolutions and agendas' but sources said that the AGM had its share of drama.

Published: 30th December 2019 12:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 12:49 AM   |  A+A-

Former cricketer and now East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former India opener Gautam Gambhir on Sunday urged the BCCI to "dissolve" Delhi and District Cricket Association and demanded bans for officials of the state body, who were involved in fracas during its Annual General Meeting here.

Blows were exchanged and ruling group's joint secretary Rajan Manchanda was slapped by opposition's Maqsood Alam during the meeting.

Gambhir, a BJP Member of Parliament, described the incident during the AGM as "shameful".

"DDCA GOES "ALL OUT". AND DDCA IS ALL OUT FOR A SHAMEFUL DUCK. Look, how handful of crooks are making mockery of an institution. I'd urge @BCCI @SGanguly99 @JayShah to dissolve @delhi_cricket immediately. Surely, sanctions or even a life ban for those involved," Gambhir tweeted.

A source said the AGM was "disrupted by supporters of general secretary Vinod Tihara after resolution 3, 4 and removal of its Ombudsman Justice (Retd) Badar Durrez Ahmed was defeated by almost 75 percent" of the members.

The DDCA appointed Justice (Retd) Deepak Verma as its new Ombudsman replacing Badar, only a day after the latter asked DDCA members to exercise restraint.

It was on Badar's suggestion, that the proceedings at the AGM were video recorded.

"The supporters of Vinod Tihara also manhandled MLA Shri Om Prakash Sharma and the attendance register was also snatched," the source added.

TAGS
Gautam Gambhir BCCI DDCA
