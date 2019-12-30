Home Sport Cricket

Kane Williamson wins hearts despite New Zealand losing Boxing Day Test

Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson won several hearts as he was seen speaking to a section of Black Caps' fans at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Published: 30th December 2019 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, right, leads his players as they get on to the field with youth fans before the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. (Photo |AP)

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, right, leads his players as they get on to the field with youth fans before the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. (Photo |AP)

By IANS

MELBOURNE: New Zealand may have lost the series and the just concluded second Test against hosts Australia however, Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson won several hearts as he was seen speaking to a section of Black Caps' fans at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and thanked them for their support despite the consecutive losses.

"I know we are circled by authorities, and I hope you are all behaving. But the support around this Test match has truly been special and the guys hugely appreciate it. I imagine footballers feel a little bit like this, despite the result. But the passion has been truly inspiring. We want to thank you guys," Williamson said in his address to a section of the New Zealand fans at the MCG, where his team suffered a 247-run defeat on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Kiwi fans also greeted their skipper with loud cheers. As the video went viral on social media, netizens praised Williamson for his heart-winning gesture.

"How good is that !!! What a star Kane is," a user tweeted sharing the video.

Another fan said: "King Kane! Every time he sets the bar so high being a leader and the way he carries himself. So much the younger generation and the current can learn from him."

The Williamson-led side will take on the hosts in the third and final Test in Sydney from January 3.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kane Williamson Boxing Day Test New Zealand
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man wraps a blanket to protect himself from cold wave conditions during a foggy morning in New Delhi Monday Dec 30 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fog: Over 500 flights delayed
Just For Laughs: Bengaluru hosts International Clown Festival
Gallery
2019 has been a chequered year for India's automobile industry. Despite depreciating sales figures, new cars and carmakers entered the market with new concepts and technologies.
Vrooming back through 2019: A look at the year's blockbuster cars
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp