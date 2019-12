Rishi stars for Lady Andal in CSK meet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: R Rishi’s 40 helped Lady Andal beat Vidya Mandir by five runs in the semifinals of the sixth Junior Super Kings inter-school T20 championship, in Tirunelveli on Sunday.

Brief scores (semifinals): Lady Andal (Chennai) 134/7 in 20 ovs (K Vaidyanathan 30, R Rishi 40, M Arvindh 28 n.o; R Bharat Srinivas 3/25) bt Vidya Mandir (Chennai) 129/6 in 20 ovs (L Ramnath 25, John Tarun George 29; S Adithya 3/22). Awards: MoM: R Rishi, Super Striker: Aarave S Ahuja (Lady Andal), Star Performer: S Adithya. Plato’s Academy (Tiruppur) 106/7 in 20 ovs (SJ Arun Kumar 36; M Pranesh 3/12) lost to Sri Ramakrishna (Coimbatore) 110/3 in 17.3 ovs (S Harjith 45, G Susheel 28). Awards: MoM: M Pranesh, Super Striker: SJ Arun Kumar, Star Performer: S Harjith.

Pradosh ton for TN U-19

Riding on Pradosh Ranjan Paul’s 107, Tamil Nadu took a lead of 98 over Assam in the Cooch Behar Trophy U-19 tournament, in Agartala.

Brief scores: Tripura 171 & 66/4 in 26 ovs (Tanmoy Das 29) vs Tamil Nadu 269 in 59.5 ovs (R Vimal Khumar 27, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 107, Arjun P Murthy 33; Sahil Sultan 3/36).

Mrinmoy fifer

Mrinmoy Dutta’s 5/58 saw Assam take a lead of 31 over Tamil Nadu in the Col CK Nayudu Trophy U-23 tournament, in Silchar.

Brief scores: Assam 198 & 107/5 in 40 ovs (Biplab Saikia 27, Mujibur Ali 28 n.o; S Swaminathan 3/17) vs Tamil Nadu 167 in 66 ovs (S Radhakrishnan 73, R Sonu Yadav 32; Mrinmoy Dutta 5/58, Rahul Singh 4/47).

Sathya CC triumph

RS Tilak and H Khadar Basha took three wickets each to help Sathya CC beat Parasuraman Memorial CC by 10 runs in their Chengalpattu District Cricket Association senior division league match.

Brief scores: Sathya CC 115 in 28.5 ovs (S Sunil 3/25) bt Parasuraman Memorial CC 105 in 25.5 ovs (S Sunil 34; RS Tilak 3/35, H Khadar Basha 3/12). The Cricketers Club 67 in 22.3 ovs (Ponnivalavan 3/10, Siddharth 3/20) lost to Masters CC 69/4 in 11 ovs (Kesava 3/20).

SBI advance to final

State Bank of India beat Postal Hockey 1-0 in the semifinals of Chennai Hockey Association A Division league. In the other semifinal, SDAT beat RBI 9-0.

Results (semifinals): SDAT bt Reserve Bank of India 9-0, State Bank of India bt Postal Hockey 1-0.