Virat Kohli, Pat Cummins finish 2019 at top of ICC Test Rankings

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane were the two other Indians in the top 10 finding themselves at 5th and 7th spots, respectively.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)

By IANS

DUBAI: India skipper Virat Kohli finished 2019 as the top ranked Test batsman in the ICC Rankings. With 928 points, he was comfortably ahead of Steve Smith (911) and Kane Williamson (822) in the list. Kohli was at the top for 274 days throughout the year.

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne finished the year at a career-best fourth position while South Africa's wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock moved into the top 10.

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins finished at the top of the bowlers' list with a five-wicket haul in the first innings in Melbourne. He occupied the top place for 321 days during the year, while South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada was No. 1 for 44 days after starting 2019 in top position.

Vernon Philander has moved up three places to fifth place while the England trio of Stuart Broad (up two places to 14th), Joffra Archer (up three places to 40th) and Sam Curran (up five places to 45th) have also made notable progress.

India have three bowlers in the Top 10 with Jasprit Bumrah retaining his sixth spot and the duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Shami claiming the ninth and tenth positions, respectively.

Jason Holder finished as the top all-rounder, occupying number one position for 342 days. Shakib-al-Hasan was at the top for 23 days.

In the ICC World Test Championship, Australia have strengthened their position in second place in the points table after gaining 40 points for the Test win. They are on 256 points and could go up to 296 by the end of the series. South Africa have 30 points after their first win in the WTC while New Zealand and England remain on 60 and 56 points, respectively. India continue to be at the top spot with 360 points.

