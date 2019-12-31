Home Sport Cricket

Next decade should be about children and their dreams: Sachin Tendulkar

Stressing on the importance of sport, the Little Master said it goes a long way in keeping children healthy and inculcate values of team work.

Sachin Tendulkar

By IANS

MUMBAI: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar feels the upcoming decade starting Wednesday should be about children and allowing them to express freely without fear as they are our future.

"The year 2020 and the decade that follows, should be about children. By spending time, showering love and letting them know it's okay to make mistakes -- we can enable them to dream big," Tendulkar said on New Year's Eve.

"By investing properly in their health, nutrition and education -- we can empower them to achieve their dreams. "If we all take responsibility for our neighbourhoods to create safe playing spaces, it will go a long way in transforming our society," he said.

Stressing on the importance of sport, the Little Master said it goes a long way in keeping children healthy and inculcate values of team work.

"Sports not only keep our children active and healthy, but they also inculcate teamwork and teach them about interpersonal relationships. All children should receive equal opportunities in all walks of life and shouldn't be discriminated against," he pointed.

The batting maestro also egged the adults on to bring out the "child" in them, saying "curiosity and enthusiasm" are the two qualities that should be picked up from children.

"I also wish for every adult to bring out the 'child' in them. Curiosity and enthusiasm are two qualities we can all learn from children and these are essential to keep us happy and engaged in all that we do. Wishing everyone a happy and joyous New Year!" he said.

