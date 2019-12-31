Home Sport Cricket

Tamil Nadu go down to Assam in CK Nayudu tournament

Mrinmoy Dutta’s 4/56 helped Assam beat Tamil Nadu by 52 runs in the Col CK Nayudu Trophy U-23 tournament played in Silchar.

Published: 31st December 2019 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Ramakrishna MHSS, winners of the Junior Super Kings T2

Sri Ramakrishna MHSS, winners of the Junior Super Kings T20 championship

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Mrinmoy Dutta’s 4/56 helped Assam beat Tamil Nadu by 52 runs in the Col CK Nayudu Trophy U-23 tournament played in Silchar.
Brief scores: Assam 198 & 143 in 50.5 ovs (H Trilok Nag 5/42, S Swaminathan 3/17) bt TN 167 and 122 in 39.4 ovs (S Radhakrishnan 44; Mrinmoy Dutta 4/56, Rahul Singh 3/43). Points: Assam 6;  TN 0.

Aashiq bowls TN to victory
Aashiq Kaleel Rehman’s 5/40 saw Tamil Nadu beat Tr­i­pura by four wickets in the Co­och Behar Trophy U-19 tournament played in Agartala.
Brief scores: Tripura 171 & 185 in 68.2 ovs (Sridam Paul 55; Aashiq Kaleel Rehman 5/40) lost to Tamil Nadu 269 & 90/6 in 26.3 ovs (M Vishal 31; Saruk Hossain 3/21). Points: TN 6;  Tripura 0.

Saikarthick hits ton
Riding on B Saikarthick’s 112, Harrington Cricket Academy outplayed Little Legends Cricket Academy by 88 runs in the Lion MS Ranganathan Memorial state level U-14 tournament played here at Reddy NM Greens grounds. Rohit Ashok’s knock of 49 went in vain for Little Legends.
Brief scores: Harrington Cricket Academy 176/3 in 30 ovs (B Saikarthick 112) bt Little Legends CA 88/6 in 30 ovs (Rohit Ashok 49). MoM: B Saikarthick.

Krishna shines
R Krishna Sai’s 54 propelled Fine Star CA to beat Ambattur CC by five wickets in a TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA First Division league match.
Brief scores: I Division: Ambattur CC 129 in 42.5 ovs (P Deeyaneswara Moorthy 57; R Jesuraj 4/39) lost to Fine Star CA 131/5 in 30.1 ovs (R Krishna Sai 54, Hemanthkumar Gopi 36; P Nirmal Kumar 3/22). 16th Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA Trophy: Group A: Engine Factory Avadi 124/9 in 30 ovs (S Sreeram 3/23, P Sudhanthiraraj 5/32) lost to Apollo Tyres 127/3 in 20.1 ovs (A Prithvi Raj 46, S Prakash 50 n.o). Royal Enfield 105 in 25.1 ovs (Karam Pal Jangra 5/21, D Alexander Davidraj 3/15) lost to Wheels India 108/6 in 20.1 ovs (C Sathiya Kumar 32; M Prasanth 3/34).

Ramakrishna bag JSK T20
Sri Ramakrishna MHSS beat Lady Andal Venkatasubba Rao MHSS by 13 runs to clinch the 6th Junior Super Kings inter-school T20 championship held at ICL Sankar Nagar grounds, Tirunelveli on Monday. Chennai Super Kings’ Murali Vijay gave away the awards.  
Brief scores: Sri Ramakrishna, Coimbatore 141/6 in 20 ovs (K Sibiyenthal 34; K Vaidyanathan 2/31, S Adithya 2/21) bt Lady Andal, Chennai 128/7 in 20 ovs (M Arvindh 43; G Govinth 2/27, M Imran Khan 2/18). Best batsman of the tournament: G Susheel. Best bowler of the tournament: Aarave S Ahuja. Player of the tournament:S Harjith.

